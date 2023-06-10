Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
COWDRAY Park residents have described Bulawayo councillors as selfish after they took a swipe at Zanu-PF aspiring Cowdray Park constituency Parliamentary candidate, Professor Mthuli Ncube for fixing roads and sinking boreholes.

During a full council meeting which was held last Wednesday, councillors said Prof Ncube was contravening provisions of the Roads Act by embarking on works without seeking permission and authority from the council.

This has however, not gone down well with Cowdray Park residents who saw in Prof Ncube their development messiah. They said the local authority had failed to develop the area regardless of them having the mandate to do so.

Mr Hardlife Nkomo said: "The constituency has a sitting Zanu-PF councillor Kidwell Mujuru. He is the one who helped Prof Ncube to identify some of the bad roads which are being rehabilitated. He was consulted in each and every development that is being done, so I do not know what these councillors are talking about. Besides, what is really sad is that council couldn't bring any development in the area. Our roads began getting bad about 10 years ago but they had done nothing ever since. These councillors are failing residents. They were supposed to fix these roads long back. However, we are very happy with the development that we are seeing here," said Mr Nkomo.

Another resident Miss Rumbidzai Chidoma said the councillors failed to come up with ideas and solutions that would develop Cowdray Park in their full council meetings but only want to sabotage development.

"Cowdray Park is in dire need of development. There were areas where water would not come for six months and council was doing nothing about it. People had to walk long distances because the roads were not accessible exposing them to various risks. These councillors are not from Cowdray Park hence they do not understand our plight. In the very same council meetings, they failed to come up with ideas on how they could improve and develop Cowdray Park. However, Professor Mthuli Ncube has done so much in a short space of time. As a resident, I view the development as something beyond politics," said Ms Chidoma

Mr Dumisani Sibanda said it was worrying how people who were elected to represent people and spearhead development were uttering such sentiments about development.

"I am sure 99 percent of the people in Cowdray Park are appreciating it. Roads are now navigable while water woes have been mitigated by the drilling of boreholes. We are wondering why they were bitter over the developments. In fact, why did they not implement the development as part of their mandate," said Mr Sibanda.

The councillors warned other aspiring candidates that they should not embark on road works without getting authorisation from relevant offices.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

55 mins ago | 68 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

55 mins ago | 26 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

56 mins ago | 46 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

57 mins ago | 26 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

57 mins ago | 52 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

58 mins ago | 39 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

59 mins ago | 24 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

60 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

1 hr ago | 25 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 9 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 6 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 30 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 9 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 24 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 846 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1232 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2288 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1521 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days