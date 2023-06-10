Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change preferred candidates for the Bulawayo mayoral and deputy mayoral positions, former Education Minister David Coltart and Dumisani Nkomo suffered losses in the party's "stakeholder selection process" last week.

However, the party leadership is alleged to be making frantic efforts to save the pair and others preferred by the leadership, thus casting doubt over the party's capability to successfully hold internal democratic elections.

Insiders said the party had directed that those who came in the top three in the "stakeholder selection process" should submit their details to the provincial offices and a final list to represent the party in the elections will be chosen from the list.

Last Saturday, the opposition party was thrown into turmoil when all sitting Bulawayo MPs and councillors that were not recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora MDC had a shock of their lives when their names were missing on the hastily-arranged candidates list from the selection process, with indications that they had been disqualified.

Over the past week, the disqualified candidates and those that lost in the selection process have been challenging the outcome.

The party then claimed that they were yet to release the final list of candidates. Mr Coltart came out second to Ms Mabeza in Ward 4, while Mr Nkomo was third to Clr Tawanda Ruzive and Clr Felix Mhaka in Ward 5.

Sitting Njube-Lobengula MP, Gift Banda who was initially disqualified to stand for the Entumbane-Njube constituency managed to get his name included on the list and is said to have emerged as the winner although the result is being challenged.

Another candidate who was defeated in the process was former Deputy Mayor, Mr Tinashe Kambarami who fell short to Mr Mxolisi Mahlangu in the contest to represent the party in Ward three where former Highlanders Football Club chairperson Mr  Roger Muhlwa was disqualified under unclear circumstances.

Impeccable sources revealed that the party leadership was considering imposing some candidates that were either defeated during the stakeholder selection process or were omitted from the list of those that participated in the process, thereby running the risk of further imploding the party.

The sources also revealed that in Nketa constituency, the leadership was trying to smuggle in Ms Memory Kabasa who contested with academic Dr Mandla Nyathi and Mr Obert Manduna.

In Nkulumane constituency, poet Desire Moyo is said to have won in one ward while in the other ward, Clr Rodney Jele is said to have won, although the party is pushing for the former to represent the party despite the stalemate.

From the unofficial list shared on social media last week, Mr Moyo was said to have won.

"What is now happening is that colleagues in Harare, where the stakeholder selection process is yet to take place, are now pressurising the party to address the chaos in Bulawayo first before the process is held in Harare, as indications are that it could also be the same situation there.

So far indications are that in Harare the process will be held on 17 June. We are yet to see how the party will handle the appeals, because these are genuine appeals which need to be addressed.

The danger is that if these appeals are not handled democratically the party might go to the polls as a fractured entity or have double candidates, which will be suicidal," revealed the source.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Muhlwa, #CCC, #Chamisa

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

53 mins ago | 62 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

54 mins ago | 24 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

54 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

55 mins ago | 25 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

55 mins ago | 19 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

55 mins ago | 48 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

56 mins ago | 33 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

56 mins ago | 56 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

56 mins ago | 39 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

57 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

57 mins ago | 21 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

57 mins ago | 24 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

58 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

58 mins ago | 22 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

59 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

59 mins ago | 9 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

60 mins ago | 5 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

60 mins ago | 15 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 28 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 8 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 12 Views

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 7 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 12 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 845 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1232 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2287 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1521 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 967 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days