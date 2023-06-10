Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC engages private operators as ambulance crisis hits

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has engaged the services of private operators to augment the shortage of ambulance vehicles at its emergency services department amid revelations that the city last got delivery of fire tenders in 1987.

Speaking to Sunday News on Wednesday, Bulawayo Chief Fire and Ambulance officer, Mr Lyson Phiri said the city was only operating with six ambulances out of a required minimum of 15.

He said the situation had forced council to engage Mars and St John ambulance service providers as municipal ambulances were unable to respond to distress calls within the internationally stipulated maximum of 10 minutes, a global standard that the municipality uses.

Mr Phiri said the fire fighting wing of the department was also in crisis with the last fire tenders having been purchased by the Government in 1987.

So far, the department has been relying on donated fire-fighting equipment, such as the recent donation from the Operation Flarion.

The city gets an average of 40 distress calls per day and has been unable to respond to them on time, with patients sometimes waiting for hours to get assistance.

"We are running a fleet of about six ambulances at any given time now, against a recommended minimum of about 15.

That means at any time, most of the times we have a backlog, but then we have roped in other providers such as Mars and St John to come and assist us.

That partnership is very critical," he said.

Mr Phiri said although council had started to rope in private players, residents preferred council ambulances which were much cheaper compared to private ones and said the situation was still difficult.

"There's a difference here. Mars Ambulance, people do not prefer it, they prefer our ambulance which is much cheaper than private service providers.

That's why there so much pressure on our side. We are charging about US$11 or the equivalent in Zimbabwean dollars," he said.

Mr Phiri said council was looking forward to receiving a consignment of fire tenders from Belarus, and said it would help with service provision as the city's fleet was old and performed poorly due to the city's poor road network.

"These fire tenders were purchased by the Government. The last fire tenders were purchased in 1987.

We had a promise lately that there were fire tenders that were procured from Belarus, but we are still waiting for those. Once we get new fire tenders, our response will be good.

These fire tenders that we have at the moment are donated vehicles, which means that they are old. Taking into account the road network we have here, it is so bad, this is why sometimes we take a bit long to reach the fire scenes," he said.

Mr Phiri said council would establish new stations in Cowdray Park and Waterford suburbs which were further from the CBD in order to improve on the time taken to respond to distress calls.

"We are looking at having the satellite stations maybe before the end of the year. Once we have our firefighters properly trained, then we will establish a satellite station, especially for Cowdray Park," said Mr Phiri.

He said the fire and ambulance services department had been severely affected by brain drain with the department losing more than 30 trained personnel during the last mass exodus, with most workers relocating to the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking at the same event, Bulawayo Chamber Secretary Mrs Sikhangele Zhou said the ongoing water shedding was also contributing to reduced response as water hydrants would be empty in shedded areas and would be unable to provide unlimited water supply in the event of fires.

She said new fire stations would help with water availability despite water challenges and reiterated that the poor road network had become a factor in delayed responses to distress calls.

"Our standard response time is 10 minutes but we cannot no longer speed with our sirens up because the road network does not allow us anymore, and some areas such as Waterford are very far. It becomes difficult for us to make it in time.

With the economy of the city and residents paying their rates on time, we could construct new fire stations for far lying areas such as Waterford and Cowdray Park in no time," said Mrs Zhou.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #BCC, #Ambulance, #Crisis

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

55 mins ago | 67 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

55 mins ago | 26 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

56 mins ago | 46 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

56 mins ago | 26 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

57 mins ago | 52 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

58 mins ago | 34 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

58 mins ago | 56 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

58 mins ago | 39 Views

'Patriotic Bill' has made free and fair elections impossible

59 mins ago | 12 Views

Wife accuses hubby of trying to rape her

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Cops in trouble for torturing woman

59 mins ago | 24 Views

ZITF seeks refuge from currency crisis

60 mins ago | 14 Views

Zimbabwe on the brink

60 mins ago | 25 Views

New salary offer for civil servants

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe's final voters' roll ready next week

1 hr ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe edges closer to methane gas extraction

1 hr ago | 9 Views

We've delivered in spite of sanctions

1 hr ago | 6 Views

US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Mthuli Ncube buys Cowdray Park home

1 hr ago | 30 Views

The Ngungumbane Chieftaincy of Mpateni

1 hr ago | 9 Views

King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

1 hr ago | 13 Views

Chamisa's CCC bars former Bosso chairman

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Residents lambast councillors for sabotaging development

1 hr ago | 8 Views

War vets pledge support for Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 14 Views

'Kasukuwere is a unifier,' says Tsenengamu

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu PF candidates got new car, judges US$ 400k @, etc. - vote rigging juggernaut has hit overdrive

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mozambique and Zimbabwe establish tri-basin institution to manage the Buzi, Pungwe, and save water resources

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

African lessons to be obtained from the Russo-Ukrainian war

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Six people perish in a bus accident

10 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Pentagon blocking prosecution of Russia by ICC as this could lead to prosecution of American soldiers

12 hrs ago | 774 Views

Bulawayo City Councilors complain about Dr Mthuli Ncube's road rehabilitation project, is unconscionable to him

12 hrs ago | 793 Views

'In power Tsvangirai will be an albatross round nation's neck' warned USA Ambassador. That is exactly what CCC is!

12 hrs ago | 846 Views

Blame game won't solve Zimbabwe's economic crisis

12 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zimbabweans will always suffer with a govt perpetually crying over sanctions!

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

'4 ED' groups accomplices in Zim govt prejudicing the elderly!

12 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law is a major shareholder at Trevor Ncube's AMH

10 Jun 2023 at 18:48hrs | 1232 Views

Bulawayo council urged to replace road signs

10 Jun 2023 at 18:42hrs | 370 Views

Teachers sleep in the bush after threats from Zanu-PF

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 1356 Views

Chief Charumbira's aide destroys people's houses

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 935 Views

Hungry, angry Zanu-PF supporters loot mealie-meal at Mnangagwa rally

10 Jun 2023 at 18:06hrs | 2288 Views

Zanu-PF's Shumba goes independent

10 Jun 2023 at 18:05hrs | 1521 Views

Tendai Biti might fall by the wayside as CCC to finalise candidate selection process

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 2537 Views

Mnangagwa blames opponents

10 Jun 2023 at 17:54hrs | 601 Views

Chamisa's MP raises alarm over army deployment in his constituency

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 968 Views

RBZ in bid to calm run on banks over currency fears

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1127 Views

RBZ threatens to shut down businesses, prosecute directors over price hikes

10 Jun 2023 at 17:53hrs | 233 Views

Man knifed to death during brawl over sex worker

10 Jun 2023 at 17:52hrs | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days