King Mambos' SA bride receives a rousing welcome

AFTER a colourful ceremony in South Africa where he wedded Queen Zandile Mhlambi recently, King Mambo's subjects gave a rousing welcome to his new bride, with people from around the country gathering to welcome the Lozwi/Rozvi monarch's second wife.

In 2020, King Mambo married his then second wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Priscilla Percy Ndlovu, before his first wife, Queen Ndlovukazi Nomalanga Ndiweni-Moyo, passed away in January 2021.

Born Mike Moyo, King Mambo who is also referred to as Ilitshe Aligiqiki, had a traditional installation ceremony attended by 80 chiefs drawn from across the country in 2020 at his homestead in Umzingwane district, Matebeleland South Province, thereby reviving the Mambo dynasty which had been dormant for years.

The Mambo National Head Chief, Chief Sithole, said they were excited to receive the new Queen.

"People from different tribes gathered to witness this occasion. As King Mambo is also referred to as Moyo Bvumavaranda, he welcomes and unites all people, people come in their different tribes, languages, cultures, religion (like other religions in our traditional spirituality we pray to God the creator) and we all come under King Mambo who ruled this land way before the arrival of all the settlers," he said.

Meanwhile, King Mambo has anointed an additional 10 Mambo Chiefs and two headmen/women that are meant to preside over the country's urban areas. In a statement, King Mambo said he had made the move upon the realisation that many of his subjects had moved to urban areas.

"People have moved from rural to urban centres due to rural urban migration due to so many reasons and factors. Hence there is need for our Dzimbahwe traditions, culture and spirituality to follow them there or else we remain with a disoriented society.

He has already written to request an audience with His Excellency the President via the Minister of Local Government  to discuss matters regarding the revival of the same.

He is fully aware of the provisions of the constitution of this country and that Zimbabwe is a Republic where the President works with his administration and constitution.

At the same time it rests on our Dzimbahwe Traditional Culture and Spirituality which we all know and revere so much but this part was left silent in the constitution, how to make it work solely depends on us the Zimbabweans," he said.

King Mambo said that the names of the newly appointed traditional leadership would soon be forwarded to government.

"The King will forward the names of the anointed to the Ministry of Local Government for consideration, who will then engage the appointing authority His Excellency the President to officially appoint these and others into office.

The King will also request for inclusion of the Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Province Chiefs into the Senate and the Chief's Council as these two provinces, towns and cities were left out in the 2013 Constitution," he said.

King Mambo said the new appointees would be charged with reviving and strengthening some of the country's traditions.

"Newly anointed traditional leaders are to cooperatively work together on an agreed upon thrust to revive our Dzimbahwe Traditions, Culture, Heritage and Spirituality.

They are expected to mobilise people into our traditional roots, culture and spirituality and also facilitate Traditional Culture Education, Training of the young boys (Amabutho), Grooming of the young girls (Amatshitshi), Events, Spirituality functions like picking up of bones and visits to Sacred Shrines like the Njelele Shrine for prayer and rituals.

They will assist to resolve disputes in their communities, attend funerals, participate in charity work, assist in community crime prevention, curb drug and substance abuse, restore traditional morals and good behaviour across the board, respect for the elderly, environmental health management, community health issues and promote unity, peace, harmony and development in collaboration with other stakeholders," he said.

Source - The Sunday News
