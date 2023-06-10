Latest News Editor's Choice


US$150 million Old Gwanda road construction begins

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
THE Government has approved the construction of the 120km Bulawayo-Old Gwanda Road at a cost of US$150 million by a private contractor with work expected to commence tomorrow in a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model.

The development is also expected to set Matebeleland South Province abuzz with activity as it comes with employment opportunities for the youths while businesses will also be developed along the highway.

The project is the brain child of Umzingwane constituency Member of Parliament Brigadier General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome and Umzingwane district-born businessman Engineer Bekithemba Mbambo who secured a loan of US$150 million from an American partner and engaged Government to rehabilitate the road under a BOT arrangement.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting at Brethren in Christ Church in Bulawayo's Central Business District yesterday, Eng Mbambo who is the CEO of Zwane Enterprises which is undertaking the project said it was all systems go for the project with a feasibility study beginning tomorrow.

"We have been given the go ahead by Government and we are starting work on Monday where we will be doing a feasibility study. The feasibility study is going to be done for four weeks. A feasibility study report will be compiled and go with the draft concession agreements which we will hand over to Government for approval. Once approved we will then sign the contract for the Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) licence.

"After that process we will roll in the yellow equipment within three weeks. We hope to do all this before elections (August)," said Eng Mbambo.

Eng Mbambo said the project would be completed before the end of the year and would also benefit the communities through various infrastructure developments like businesses and network boosters.

"In terms of funding for the project we have a private investor who has advanced a loan for whatever amount we need. So far, we have tabled US$150 million. We might increase it if the scope of the work is larger than that. We want to finish the project this year. If we start with the yellow vehicles beginning August, we can finish the project by end of November the whole 120 kilometres. The constrain on this project is the Mtshabezi River near Gwanda. There is a big bridge that has to be constructed there and it might be a big bottleneck because we cannot rush it. We hope to shorten it by getting some prefab material in South Africa so that the time frame is shortened. So far what we want to do is to pave the road, build the supporting infrastructure, what we call furniture as well as putting up network boosters which we hope to complete by November," said Eng Mbambo.

He said people in areas where the road would be constructed would be given first preference for employment while those with business ideas that align to the project can pitch their ideas so that everyone may benefit.

There are also more projects that will come beyond the road construction that include service stations, food courts and lodges, among others. In his address at the meeting, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Levi Mayihlome said the commencement of the project was a dream come true.

"This started as a dream! Following numerous efforts to find a long-lasting solution to our roads in the province, I then tabled my issue in Parliament to say our roads were not surfaced. The Speaker then tasked me to list the roads and due processes were to be done. However, I did not stop there, when I realised that there was an opportunity to do road construction works in our area, I approached Eng Mbambo to do research on how we could do this.

"This research is the one that has yielded to this project. I want to implore us to work together and ensure this project is a success. This is a special road due to various reasons. It links four districts in the province and will promote our low hanging fruits in tourism. I am so happy to see this project getting this far," he said.

Chief Mathe, said he was elated by the project as the project would empower their communities.

"We are so happy that this project is being implemented in our area. We are seeing the impact of this project beyond connectivity, but our people will be empowered through employment as well as business opportunities," he said.

Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni also weighed in saying accessibility affected the City of Bulawayo as it is the epicentre of the surrounding provinces.

"We are really happy to witness this project. As you are aware, we are the epicentre and accessibility affects us as a district.

"This is where people from various places meet. We are happy to have an accessible corridor. We will also push the Buy Bulawayo Campaign to ensure we promote this project," he said.

The meeting was attended by Members of Parliament Madodana Sibanda (Gwanda North), Edgar Moyo (Matobo North) who is also the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Politburo member Richard Ndlovu, Bulawayo's Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube, Chiefs Mathe and Mathema as well as other senior Government officials.

Source - The Sunday News
More on: #Road, #Rehab, #Gwanda

