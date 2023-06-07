Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF political commissar and 2023 presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere has narrated, in a yet-to-be-published book, how he survived 15 minutes of massive gunfire during the 2017 coup that toppled late President Robert Mugabe.

Kasukuwere was one of those within Zanu-PF's G40 faction put on top of the military's 'hit-list' at the height of the coup.

Much like how exiled former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo's home was attacked and left riddled with bullets, Kasukuwere's home endured 15 minutes of gunfire from the military.

He had to flee via Mozambique en route to South Africa, first via Kenya where he found refuge.

Homes of his colleagues within the faction Moyo, former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi, Patrick Zhuwawo and former Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Manditawepi Chimene were also attacked during the same period.

"Early November 16 at exactly 0215 hours, there was a huge bang at his gate and the alarm went off and for the next 15 minutes, there was a deafening gunfire attack. He (Kasukuwere) escaped death by a whisker as armed military men unleashed 113 rounds of live bullets onto his house," reads excerpts from the book which is written in the third person narrative.

"The armed military men also fired a number of shots at a nearby ZESA electricity supply booster in a bid to cut off power from his house. Saviour and his family survived the gruesome attack on his family home on the eve of the coup, which left deep emotional scars.

"He fled from his home with his family and other colleagues crossing the Ruya River to Mozambique and then Kenya; exiled in South Africa which he now calls home.

"The gruesome attack on his home and family has never been investigated up to this day."

Details about the book are yet to be shared.

Moyo is currently holed up in Kenya despite a public apology to the ruling party Zanu-PF late last year. Mugabe's exiled nephew Zhuwawo, with whom he penned the letter, has not been in the country since his escape on the day.

Mnangagwa's administration is still hunting down G40 faction members, a situation that could be worsened by Kasukuwere's bid to challenge him during August's general elections.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments

Inyathi plot for sale


Must Read

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Zimbabwe media capture?

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

4 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

4 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

4 hrs ago | 734 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 588 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

4 hrs ago | 199 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

4 hrs ago | 132 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Netherlands joins Ireland, Sri Lanka in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Men's Cave: Inkundla yamadoda meeting on the cards

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo engineer develops app to make public transport safer and more efficient

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

WATCH: Ndebele cultural champion envisions inclusive development

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Council directors jailed 12 years

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Civil servants get nod to contest

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Posting nudes now attracts imprisonment

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe turns sanctions crisis into success story

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Great Dyke platinum project well on course

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi unpacks Bill on Zimbabwe patriotism

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

13 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

13 hrs ago | 270 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 374 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

13 hrs ago | 240 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

13 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

13 hrs ago | 272 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Protests loom over Zimdollar implosion

13 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days