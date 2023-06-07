Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Zimbabwean former deputy prime minister Arthur Mutambara, an Oxford University-trained robotics professor known for his outstanding academic prowess and political activism, says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not qualified to judge the liberation struggle credentials of the late founding Zanu leader Ndabaningi Sithole who was persecuted by his own party comrades and the late former president Robert Mugabe during and after the war.

Sithole was accused of selling out during the liberation struggle and training a counter-revolutionary or reactionary force allegedly funded by the United States' Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his fightback bid.

However, this historiography and its tropes have been challenged by those who accuse Zanu-PF of historical revisionism and outright lies.  

Sithole is now being honoured for his role in the struggle.

Zimbabwe's founding nationalist leader Joshua Nkomo suffered that as well, but his history and political brand rescued him from being consigned to the dustbin of historical decay, redundancy and obscurity.

Mutambara said: "Zimbabweans, Ndabaningi Sithole was always a hero, with or without the endorsement by Zanu-PF and its leaders. Heroism is earned and not conferred.

Zanu-PF is not qualified to make or unmake Sithole's national hero status.

"More specifically, Emmerson Mnangagwa (given his limited, frivolous and undecorated involvement in the liberation struggle) is not qualified to speak on Ndabaningi Sithole's heroic contributions to the liberation of Zimbabwe.  He is unworthy to untie Ndabaningi's shoes."

Stepping up his fierce attacks against Zanu-PF and its leader Mnangagwa, Mutambara, who has recently launched his third book, an autobiography, in a trilogy, added:

"Throughout his life in independent Zimbabwe, Sithole suffered persecution and harassment at the hands of Zanu-PF and its government.

His key tormentors were Robert Mugabe and Emmerson Mnangagwa. Sithole died while going through a treason trial.

Hence the fraudulent charade and vote-buying gimmick at Freedom Farm today (yesterday) must be condemned with the contempt that they deserve."

