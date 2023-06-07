Latest News Editor's Choice


Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a bid to avoid having the army being used to sabotage him in the upcoming elections, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, more of a securocrat than a politician, has resorted to CIO, but this has created tensions within the security sector.

The CIO-run Friends Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), tasked to the run the elections to retain Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF in power, is viewed by some actors in the army as an unconstitutional structure drawing public funds and resources illegally.

It also widely seen within military circles as a potential Frankenstein monster.

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa?

