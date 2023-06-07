Armed robbers kill shop owner

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A suspected armed robber who allegedly shot dead a shop owner in Chiweshe has been arrested while his four accomplices are still at large.Tanzima John Alias Nyambekah was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded in custody until July 20.The state alleged on April 13 last year around 3 am at Chain Store, Kanhukamwe village in Chiweshe, Nyakumbekah and his four accomplices Gift Talent Chipokosa, Irvine Tafadzwa Mutambara, Kudakwashe Matanhike and Taurai hatched a plan to rob a couple who owns a shop.The suspects who were using a Toyota Corolla being driven by Taurai were armed with two pistols and a machete.On arrival, they found the now deceased and her husband Aron Chivavaya asleep in their bedroom hut behind their shop. They surrounded the house, broke the door locks using an iron bar, forced the door open and the suspects remained outside with Kudakwashe Matanhire on guard whilst the other three entered the bedroom hut.Whilst in the bedroom the three threatened to kill the now deceased and her husband demanding money. Fearing for her life, the now deceased took her purse containing cash Usd$2000 from her wardrobe and gave it to Taurai. They also demanded for the cash box, which the deceased husband took from under the bed and gave it to them. It contained cash ZWL$5000.Gift Talent Chipokosa handcuffed the now-deceased and force-marched her to the shop. He was joined by his gang who whilst in the shop demanded more money and were given a wallet containing usd$360.Irvine Tafadzwa Mutambirwa then cocked his firearm, pointed it at the now deceased, and squeezed the trigger shooting the now deceased once on top of her breast and they all went away leaving the husband handcuffed.The accused person was positively identified by the deceased's husband during the commission of the offence.