Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbers kill shop owner

by Simbarashe Sithole
31 secs ago | Views
A suspected armed robber who allegedly shot dead a shop owner in Chiweshe has been arrested while his four accomplices are still at large.

Tanzima John Alias Nyambekah was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he was not asked to plead to a murder charge before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court and was remanded in custody until July 20.

The state alleged on April 13 last year around 3 am at Chain Store, Kanhukamwe village in Chiweshe, Nyakumbekah and his four accomplices Gift Talent Chipokosa, Irvine Tafadzwa Mutambara, Kudakwashe Matanhike and Taurai hatched a plan to rob a couple who owns a shop.

The suspects who were using a Toyota Corolla being driven by Taurai were armed with two pistols and a machete.

On arrival, they found the now deceased and her husband Aron Chivavaya asleep in their bedroom hut behind their shop. They surrounded the house, broke the door locks using an iron bar, forced the door open and the suspects remained outside with Kudakwashe Matanhire on guard whilst the other three entered the bedroom hut.

Whilst in the bedroom the three threatened to kill the now deceased and her husband demanding money. Fearing for her life, the now deceased took her purse containing cash Usd$2000 from her wardrobe and gave it to Taurai. They also demanded for the cash box, which the deceased husband took from under the bed and gave it to them. It contained cash ZWL$5000.

Gift Talent Chipokosa handcuffed the now-deceased and force-marched her to the shop. He was joined by his gang who whilst in the shop demanded more money and were given a wallet containing usd$360.

Irvine Tafadzwa Mutambirwa then cocked his firearm, pointed it at the now deceased, and squeezed the trigger shooting the now deceased once on top of her breast and they all went away leaving the husband handcuffed.

The accused person was positively identified by the deceased's husband during the commission of the offence.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Zimbabwe media capture?

8 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

8 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

9 hrs ago | 2894 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

9 hrs ago | 2167 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

9 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1188 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

9 hrs ago | 588 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

9 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

10 hrs ago | 487 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

10 hrs ago | 156 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

10 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

10 hrs ago | 795 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Netherlands joins Ireland, Sri Lanka in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Men's Cave: Inkundla yamadoda meeting on the cards

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo engineer develops app to make public transport safer and more efficient

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

WATCH: Ndebele cultural champion envisions inclusive development

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Council directors jailed 12 years

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Civil servants get nod to contest

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Posting nudes now attracts imprisonment

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe turns sanctions crisis into success story

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Great Dyke platinum project well on course

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi unpacks Bill on Zimbabwe patriotism

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

19 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

19 hrs ago | 275 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

19 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

19 hrs ago | 367 Views

Uebert Angel not off the hook

19 hrs ago | 485 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days