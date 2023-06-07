CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

News / National

by Desmond Nleya/Simbarashe Sithole

A Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 4 in Chegutu is alleged to have escaped from police custody on Saturday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.According to a police memo seen by this publication, the accused, Chicco Zenasi (33), was apprehended by a police detail at Chegutu Shopping Centre during the CCC candidate selection exercise."On 10 June 2023, Pfupajena Police Intelligence team comprising of A/I Katsvere, Sgt Mupotsa, Sgt Hove, Cst Dandara, Cst Mauku and Cst Chikuhwa were deployed on coverage of Citizens Coalition for Change party Local Authority candidates selection process at Chegutu Shopping Centre in Ward 4. After the program, the team arrested Chicco Zenasi a male adult aged 33 of house number T12 Chegutu who was wanted for a case of Domestic Violence CR 115/12/22 and station card number 21/23 refers," read the police memo.It is however alleged that Zenasi later escaped from police custody while temporarily detained at Pfupajena Police awaiting transfer to ZRP Chegutu Police cells.Meanwhile, the police have instituted another investigation on his escape as foul play is suspected from within."When the team returned from Gatsi shopping Centre ward 12 after about an hour they found out that the accused was no longer at the Police station. Job Mabasa NR not held a male adult aged 41 who was also detained at the Police station was interviewed and he stated that he witnessed the accused being taken to the Crime office by two police officers, a male and a female who later escorted him out of the charge office," said the police.