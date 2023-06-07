Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

by Desmond Nleya/Simbarashe Sithole
11 secs ago | Views
A Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for Ward 4 in Chegutu is alleged to have escaped from police custody on Saturday after being arrested on charges of domestic violence.

According to a police memo seen by this publication, the accused, Chicco Zenasi (33), was apprehended by a police detail at Chegutu Shopping Centre during the CCC candidate selection exercise.

"On 10 June 2023, Pfupajena Police Intelligence team comprising of A/I Katsvere, Sgt Mupotsa, Sgt Hove, Cst Dandara, Cst Mauku and Cst Chikuhwa were deployed on coverage of Citizens Coalition for Change party Local Authority candidates selection process at Chegutu Shopping Centre in Ward 4. After the program, the team arrested Chicco Zenasi a male adult aged 33 of house number T12 Chegutu who was wanted for a case of Domestic Violence CR 115/12/22 and station card number 21/23 refers," read the police memo.

It is however alleged that Zenasi later escaped from police custody while temporarily detained at Pfupajena Police awaiting transfer to ZRP Chegutu Police cells.

Meanwhile, the police have instituted another investigation on his escape as foul play is suspected from within.

"When the team returned from Gatsi shopping Centre ward 12 after about an hour they found out that the accused was no longer at the Police station. Job Mabasa NR not held a male adult aged 41 who was also detained at the Police station was interviewed and he stated that he witnessed the accused being taken to the Crime office by two police officers, a male and a female who later escorted him out of the charge office," said the police.

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Armed robbers kill shop owner

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Zimbabwe media capture?

8 hrs ago | 1659 Views

Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

8 hrs ago | 805 Views

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

8 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

9 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

9 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

9 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

9 hrs ago | 990 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

9 hrs ago | 378 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

9 hrs ago | 588 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

9 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

10 hrs ago | 125 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

10 hrs ago | 242 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

10 hrs ago | 204 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

10 hrs ago | 488 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

10 hrs ago | 295 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

10 hrs ago | 158 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

10 hrs ago | 205 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

10 hrs ago | 494 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

10 hrs ago | 169 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

10 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

10 hrs ago | 324 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

10 hrs ago | 100 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

10 hrs ago | 796 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

10 hrs ago | 457 Views

Netherlands joins Ireland, Sri Lanka in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 82 Views

Men's Cave: Inkundla yamadoda meeting on the cards

10 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo engineer develops app to make public transport safer and more efficient

10 hrs ago | 107 Views

WATCH: Ndebele cultural champion envisions inclusive development

10 hrs ago | 151 Views

Council directors jailed 12 years

10 hrs ago | 231 Views

Civil servants get nod to contest

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Posting nudes now attracts imprisonment

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe turns sanctions crisis into success story

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Great Dyke platinum project well on course

10 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi unpacks Bill on Zimbabwe patriotism

10 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa blames opposition for Zimdollar collapse

19 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Johannesburg shaken by 5.0 earthquake

19 hrs ago | 306 Views

'The Rock' Dwayne Johnson steps up to help Zimbabwean UFC fighter Gorimbo

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mnangagwa is a crude version of Mugabe

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Bogus soldiers arrested for extortion, impersonation

19 hrs ago | 275 Views

Dzvukamanja to remain at Orlando Pirates

19 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mutambara scoffs at Sithole hero gesture

19 hrs ago | 620 Views

'Zanu-PF won't force us to reveal candidates'

19 hrs ago | 367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days