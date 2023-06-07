Latest News Editor's Choice


ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

by Mandla Ndlovu
In a significant development, the African National Congress (ANC) has officially expelled its former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, casting him into the depths of political obscurity. This decision signals a notable shift in the party's stance on one of its most prominent figures.

The expulsion follows the recent ruling by the national disciplinary committee (NDC), which found Magashule guilty of failing to offer an apology for his unilateral suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021. Magashule had been given a seven-day window to appeal the decision but failed to present any representations within the stipulated timeframe.

According to a statement issued by ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, "Upon the expiry of the seven-day period, during which comrade Ace Magashule was given the opportunity to justify why he should not be expelled from the ANC, no such representations were received by the NDC. Consequently, the NDC has confirmed the expulsion of Magashule from the ANC, imposing this final disciplinary measure."

Magashule's expulsion carries substantial implications for both him and the ANC. As a long-standing and influential member of the party, his departure from its ranks sends shockwaves throughout the political landscape. The decision underscores the ANC's commitment to enforcing party discipline and holding its members accountable for their actions.

The aftermath of Magashule's expulsion is likely to be characterized by further political repercussions. With his departure, a void is left in the ANC's leadership, necessitating a reshuffling of positions and potential realignments within the party. Additionally, this event serves as a stark reminder that no individual is above the principles and regulations of the ANC, reinforcing the notion of collective responsibility within the organization.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the expulsion of Ace Magashule will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of the ANC and South African politics at large. The consequences of this decision are far-reaching, influencing not only the internal dynamics of the party but also the perceptions of voters and citizens who closely observe the actions of their political representatives.

