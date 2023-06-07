Latest News Editor's Choice


39 CCC members in court for violence

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THIRTY-NINE members of the Citizens Coalition for Change today appeared in court after they were arrested for attacking Zanu-PF supporters during the weekend in Chitungwiza and destroying their offices.

The 39 accused persons who included Adam and Trevor Furukiya, Tashinga Chihaka, Donald Mugondegwa, among others were facing public violence charges when they appeared before a Chitungwiza magistrate.

The 39 made an application challenging their placement on remand.

The State was represented by Mr Michael Reza, Mr Malvern Mwendera, Ms Faith Simango and Mr Munyaradzi Karimazondo while the defence was represented by Mr Freddy Masarirevhu, Mr Noble Chinhano and Mr Marange from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

The court heard that on June 8, at about 5pm, the accused persons allegedly proceeded to Nyatsime area, Chitungwiza where they engaged in acts of public violence.

It is the State's case that upon arrival at Nyatsime, the accused persons destroyed Zanu-PF cell offices, destroyed several houses and also assaulted members of Nyatsime community with bricks, sticks and open hands and also taking their valuables such as cash and cellphones, thereby causing destruction to property and inflicted serious injuries on them.

The State alleges the accused persons were positively identified by the complainants who were victims of the assaults.

The State also contends that the accused person's accomplices are still at large and their release will further dampen any prospects of arresting them.

Source - The Herald
