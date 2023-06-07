Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is pulling out all the stops and going for broke to win Bulawayo's biggest constituency Cowdray Park in the 23 August general elections.Ncube is pumping in money into the constituency and fixing its infrastructure and social service delivery issues to win the seat in the opposition stronghold.He says he is confident of winning due to the development projects he has been undertaking there.