Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a shocking revelation highlighting the incompetence of the Zanu PF government, radiotherapy cancer treatment machines at Mpilo Hospital - purchased by the taxpayer for US$2 million - have not functioned for 4 years because central government has not bought spares worth US$80 000.Dr Ruth Labode, the chairperson of the parliamentary portfolio committee on Health, has described this level of negligence and dereliction of duty as "sad".Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo serves millions of patients. Many are succumbing to cancer amid such scandalous conduct.