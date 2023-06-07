Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Tendai Biti calls Markham a snake?

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Tendai Biti has rebuffed efforts by the Citizens Coalition For Change leader Nelson Chamisa to dilute his influence by pushing him to contest for a Senatorial seat instead of a House of Assembly seat to open an slot for Allan Norman "Rusty" Markham.

Markham is currently a member of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe for Harare North since 2018 a constituency which was merged with Biti's Harare East Constituency.

In a video circulating on Social Media, Biti calls Markham a snake, whose head must be crushed.

He also mocks Markham, calling him 'asina mabvi', the one without knees. The term was used during Zimbabwe's liberation struggle.




Source - online
More on: #Biti, #Ccc, #Chamisa

Comments


Must Read

3 dead, 15 injured in crash while returning from funeral

35 mins ago | 74 Views

Harare town clerk acquitted of criminal abuse of office charge

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Big Chamisa changes from Chamisa 2018

47 mins ago | 138 Views

Mpilo cancer machines have not functioned for 4 years because of spares

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mthuli Ncube going for broke to win Cowdray Park

1 hr ago | 161 Views

39 CCC members in court for violence

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Man bashes best friend to death for joking about bedding his wife

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zesa quietly feeds power from Hwange Unit 8 into national grid

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Ramaphosa expels Ace Magashule from ANC

1 hr ago | 121 Views

CCC resorts to fake news

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Jonathan Moyo explains his desicion to dump Nelson Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 666 Views

If only Mnangagwa was white

3 hrs ago | 472 Views

So Mnangagwa not the one ruling Zimbabwe!

3 hrs ago | 435 Views

'CCC is causing havoc and inflation' said Big Spender. Stop him rigging and he'll stop lying!

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

ANC expels Ace Magashule..cementing his political downfall

3 hrs ago | 273 Views

If you are Zanu PF, CCC or MDC jail time awaits you

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

The Sad State of Zimbabwe: A Nation in Crisis

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

CCC candidate escapes from Police custody

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

Armed robbers kill shop owner

3 hrs ago | 371 Views

Will the FAZ deliver or backfire for Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Jonathan Moyo exposes Zimbabwe media capture?

11 hrs ago | 1884 Views

Mnangagwa not qualified to judge liberation struggle credentials of comrades

11 hrs ago | 927 Views

Kasukuwere details how he survived 15 minutes of intense gunfire during Zimbabwe 2017 coup

11 hrs ago | 2326 Views

Kasukuwere threatens knockout punch, but doubts persist

13 hrs ago | 3207 Views

Faz election project fuels tension within security forces

13 hrs ago | 2376 Views

Zimdollar rescue mission too late

13 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Cowdray Park's scandalous boundaries favour Zanu-PF

13 hrs ago | 709 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants beg Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1417 Views

MPs summon Mthuli Ncube

13 hrs ago | 1111 Views

US$400 000 windfall to judges is electoral gambit

13 hrs ago | 423 Views

Forever Associates Zimbabwe's campaign methods exposed

13 hrs ago | 660 Views

ZEC's hefty nomination fees unite political rivals

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zimbabwe history needs truth, justice and reconciliation

13 hrs ago | 131 Views

Heroism is earned, not conferred

13 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa hiding behind a finger

13 hrs ago | 377 Views

Zimbabwe election date triggers hope, despair

13 hrs ago | 213 Views

No second chance for Zanu-PF 'party rebels'

13 hrs ago | 509 Views

Telecel employees declare incapacitation

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

'State agents perpetrating political violence'

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

7 perish in CAG bus crash

13 hrs ago | 362 Views

Truck driver jailed 18 months for negligence

13 hrs ago | 210 Views

Armed robber arrested over $1,8m heist

13 hrs ago | 526 Views

Man arrested for impersonation

13 hrs ago | 174 Views

BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Single Mothers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

13 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe man arrested in South Africa over Thabo Bester escape

13 hrs ago | 368 Views

Matebeleland leaders urged to work together to develop region

13 hrs ago | 104 Views

New twist to stolen Toyota Fortuner saga

13 hrs ago | 831 Views

Madinda sacking divides opinion

13 hrs ago | 496 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days