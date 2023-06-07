Latest News Editor's Choice


'VID recruitment message is fake'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has issued a warning to the public regarding a fake recruitment message circulating on social media.

The message claims to offer employment at the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID), but the Ministry has clarified that no such recruitment is taking place.

According to the Ministry, the Public Service Commission is solely responsible for recruiting human capital on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe.

"No individuals or organizations have been authorized to conduct recruitment exercises for any government department, including the VID.

"The Ministry of TID has urged the public to be cautious and to ignore any recruitment messages that are not officially communicated through government channels," posted the Ministry on its Twitter page.

The Minister has also advised individuals to verify any recruitment offers by calling their toll-free numbers, 08013121-3, before taking any further action.

"The circulation of fake recruitment messages is not a new phenomenon in Zimbabwe, and the Ministry of TID has warned that those who fall victim to such scams will not be compensated by the government. It is therefore important for job seekers to exercise caution and to verify any recruitment offers before taking any further steps," the Ministry said.


Source - The Chronicle
