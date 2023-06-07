Ramaphosa rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former African National Congress (ANC) Women's League president, Bathabile Dlamini, said while she accepts the party's decisions are binding and will respect the expulsion of former secretary-general, Ace Magashule, the party rushed to kick him out.Dlamini told Eyewitness News that it should not have been this easy to expel someone.Magashule has been kicked out of the ANC after being found guilty of misconduct by the party's national disciplinary committee.Dlamini said the organisation had a history of being patient, even when dealing with difficult members."There will always be testing situations in the ANC, and the expulsion of people should be the last resort for the leadership."When asked about the possible impact of this decision, Dlamini said that such issues were played down during discussions in the ANC.She did, however, say the entire organisation must deal with the consequences of the decision taken by the leadership.Dlamini also called for a uniform approach to all who were found wanting in the organisation."As long as there is no consistency in the manner which we are dealing with, the issues, there will always be those that are not happy."