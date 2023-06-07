Khama Billiat to remain at Kaizer Chiefs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Zimbabwe Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat has reportedly agreed to a contract extension at South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.It appears the injury prone Billiat whose future at Chiefs was uncertain after his contract with the club expires this June, is likely set to stay at for another year.Sources close to the development told SoccerLaduma: "Apparently, the talks had been ongoing since the end of the season after their game against Cape Town City which they (Chiefs) lost 1-0."Chiefs wanted to hear from him (Billiat) if he wants to stay with the conditions they were giving him and it came to light the player wants to stay."They have agreed on most of the issues included in the contract which I am not at liberty to say. But what I can say is that they have agreed on a new one-year renewable deal."In May, it was reported that Chiefs are willing to keep Billiat for another year only if he accepts a drastic 50% pay cut.Billiat is one of the highest paid players at Amakhosi reportedly taking home a whooping R500 000 salary per month.He joined the Soweto giants in 2018 from Mamelodi Sundowns, signing a three-year-deal.Upon the expiry of his contract, he was offered another two-year-deal and latest reports suggest he could remain at Naturena for another season.