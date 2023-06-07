Thabo Bester's Zimbabwean accomplice appears in court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 31-year-old suspect appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court for allegedly helping convicted serial rapist Thabo Bester escape prison.Zanda Moyo, 31, faces four charges - aiding and abetting a convict, harbouring an escaped convict, violation of a body and fraud.According to reports, the accused allegedly helped Bester's lover, Nandipha Magudumana, claim Katlego Bereng's body. The body was used as a decoy during the May 2022 escape.Moyo's name had already been uttered in the court before his appearance by the police officer who testified for the State during the bail applications of five of the accused.The officer, who could not be named, said Magudumana pretended that the body she claimed was that of her brother's child, Zanda Moyo. She said she was helping arrange the funeral.On Tuesday, Moyo - who is from Zimbabwe – appeared without legal representation and opted for an isiZulu translator.He told the court that he needed to consult with his family before appointing legal counsel. Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi explained that Moyo could use legal aid for free.State prosecutor Sello Matlhoko requested that the matter be postponed to 20 June so that Moyo joins his co-accused in the dock. He also asked if the accused was sure about the isiZulu interpreter.Moyo told the court that his home language is Ndebele, and Magistrate Khabisi said an interpreter would have to be arranged for the next appearance.The matter was postponed to 20 June for Moyo to appoint legal counsel and for the State to gather information for a possible bail application.