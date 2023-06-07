Latest News Editor's Choice


'Ace Magashule may be gone, but divisions in the ANC will mount'

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
The expulsion of Ace Magashule from the ANC is likely to divide the ruling party further, according to a political analyst.

The former Free State premier was officially shown the door on Monday by his long-term political home.

And while it remains to be seen whether Magashule will find a new home, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu, director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy at the Nelson Mandela University, says Luthuli House will never be the same and Cyril Ramaphosa may have to preside over a more divided party.

"The expulsion will further divide the ANC. Some may interpret this as purging. The fact that President Ramaphosa is mentioned as having been illegally suspended by Magashule could lead to some thinking that Magashule is being punished for taking Ramaphosa on," Mngomezulu said.

"It is the same narrative that has angered some ANC members on the issue of PP Mkhwebane who was investigated after planning to investigate Ramaphosa. Lastly, the timing of this decision is questionable. Elections are around the corner and the ANC has enough problems to deal with, then this expulsion!"

Political analyst Susan Booysen, on the other hand, has told the media: "Organisationally, I think it's the end of an era in which the ANC has suffered from a type of organisational guerilla warfare conducted by Ace Magashule and others around him … It is pretty certain though that we don't see a rosy political future with great political positions ahead for him. He would have to negotiate his way out of this morass. I don't think there are too many prospects for him from this point on."

Booysen said while "new political party split-offs from the ANC gained some traction, such as the United Democratic Movement and Cope which only just survived, there is hardly any space for new political initiatives".

She added that Magashule was not the kind of leader that inspired great ideological coherence or positioning.

Meanwhile, Magashule has indicated that he is not bothered about the decision to expel him from the party.

He is expected to announce his way forward soon.


Source - iol
Most Popular In 7 Days