Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Illegal vendors overrun Bulawayo city centre

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
A Bulawayo City Council (BCC) official has admitted that the local authority is struggling to contain illegal vending in the city centre which has resulted in rampant littering.

Speaking at a Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ) organised Indaba on challenges experienced by women during water shedding and inconsistent refuse collection in the city, BCC Cleansing Superintendent Nkanyiso Ndlovu said the council was working hard to restore sanity.

"Allow me to say we are at a stage where we have seen unprecedented levels of vending in the CBD and that brings with it a lot of littering, unexpected solid waste management practices and we have also seen an increase in the number of unscrupulous residents, people who do not have a pride in their city and that contributes to a dirty city," said Ndlovu.

"With regards to fifth avenue, you saw our efforts, there was a time when the city council tried to bring order in that area and the results were there for all to see. Unfortunately, we had to halt that operation, thus why the uncleanliness in that area continues."

He said the local authority is, however, engaging the vendors in that area, "to say let's do something about our city, we need to join forces and make sure that our city is clean."

Ndlovu said the situation has been compounded by the constant breakdown of refuse compactors.

"In a normal situation, we need 26 compactors but currently we only have 14 compactors and out of those 14 compactors, as of today only seven were on the road, the other seven are at a workshop, so already we are having challenges in terms of our capacity to collect refuse," he said.

"In the residential areas, generally the problems are minimal because on every scheduled day we can send trucks to collect but, in the CBD, we face those challenges, unfortunately, the CBD this one is we have not yet improved in terms of collection, so admittedly we do have challenges in terms of collection in the CBD and we are hoping that a day will come when that situation will improve."

Ndlovu revealed that currently there are three teams collecting garbage at night and the council is exploring options of increasing the teams so that all areas in the CBD are serviced three times a week.

"In the next four weeks, we should see an improvement but I will be honest with you, our refuse compactors are almost 10 years, the other ones were procured in 2011, and others were procured in 2017, the normal lifespan of a refuse compactor is about seven years because this is a truck working for eight hours a day so its life span becomes short."


Source - cite.org.zw
More on: #Vendors, #BCC, #Illegal

Comments


Must Read

'Zanu-PF ready to battle Kasukuwere and whoever thinks has the stamina'

7 mins ago | 3 Views

'Ace Magashule may be gone, but divisions in the ANC will mount'

17 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crack down on these faceless enemies

1 hr ago | 341 Views

Prisoner dies at Zimbabwe court

1 hr ago | 274 Views

Thabo Bester's Zimbabwean accomplice appears in court

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Over 600 000 e-passports issued to date

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

Khama Billiat to remain at Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 951 Views

Zimbabwe is heading towards economic armageddon, says America's Steve Hanke

4 hrs ago | 954 Views

Ramaphosa rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

4 hrs ago | 617 Views

'Bulawayo parking fees should be negotiated'

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwean born Professor unexpectedly resigns as UP Vice-Chancellor

6 hrs ago | 2106 Views

'VID recruitment message is fake'

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zanu-PF accused of importing voters

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Expiry: There are legal alternatives for Zim nationals and their employers

7 hrs ago | 594 Views

Husband impregnates entire wedding party

7 hrs ago | 1783 Views

'Dead' woman (76) found breathing in coffin

9 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Chamisa's bubble bursts at wrong moment

9 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Zanu-PF flexes money-power over CCC

9 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Tsvangirai told to first contest in council elections before aiming for Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Bosses faint after retrenchment

10 hrs ago | 2693 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

10 hrs ago | 747 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

11 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

11 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

11 hrs ago | 431 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 867 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

11 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

11 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

12 hrs ago | 920 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

12 hrs ago | 535 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

12 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

12 hrs ago | 408 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

12 hrs ago | 89 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

12 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

12 hrs ago | 50 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

12 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zesa ramps up power supply

12 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zanu-PF gets elections head start

12 hrs ago | 170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days