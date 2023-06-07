Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Loose lion spotted in Filabusi

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
Parks rangers have been deployed to Filabusi to track down a lion which is reportedly on the loose in the Matabeleland South area.

The fierce man eater was first sighted in the Amazon area on Monday this week.

In a notice Tuesday, Insiza district development coordinator Zacharia Jusa said: "The lion killed a donkey in the early hours of today (Tuesday) along Gangabezi Road at Winifred Farm (Opengates) subdivision site.

"The spoor is heading towards Gangabezi. The rangers are tracking it."

Sources said if the direction of the lion is not disturbed, it could head in between Umzingwane and Insiza rivers, down to West Nicholson (Majoda and Atherstone farms) or as far as Sondelani and Bubye conservancies of Gwanda Rural District Council and Beitbridge respectively.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo was not readily reachable for comment.

Meanwhile, Matabeleland South acting provincial spokesperson Thandolwenkosi Moyo said they were yet to receive an official report on the case.

Many villagers in Filabusi and parts of the country continue to lose lives, properties and crops due to human-wildlife conflict.

In April this year, a 54-year-old Filabusi man, Fairchild Sibanda, narrowly escaped death after he was attacked by a leopard when he had gone into the bush to drive his cattle back to the kraal.

Cabinet recently gave the nod to setting up a human-wildlife conflict relief fund to compensate victims of animal intrusion and attacks.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Lion, #Park, #Rangers

Comments


Must Read

'Zimbabwean political parties must disclose source of campaign funds'

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Illegal vendors overrun Bulawayo city centre

8 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zanu-PF ready to battle Kasukuwere and whoever thinks has the stamina'

14 mins ago | 6 Views

'Ace Magashule may be gone, but divisions in the ANC will mount'

25 mins ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa vows to crack down on these faceless enemies

1 hr ago | 385 Views

Prisoner dies at Zimbabwe court

2 hrs ago | 300 Views

Thabo Bester's Zimbabwean accomplice appears in court

3 hrs ago | 428 Views

Over 600 000 e-passports issued to date

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Khama Billiat to remain at Kaizer Chiefs

4 hrs ago | 963 Views

Zimbabwe is heading towards economic armageddon, says America's Steve Hanke

4 hrs ago | 977 Views

Ramaphosa rushed to expel Ace Magashule from party, says Bathabile Dlamini

4 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Bulawayo parking fees should be negotiated'

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwean born Professor unexpectedly resigns as UP Vice-Chancellor

6 hrs ago | 2129 Views

'VID recruitment message is fake'

7 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF accused of importing voters

7 hrs ago | 641 Views

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Expiry: There are legal alternatives for Zim nationals and their employers

7 hrs ago | 599 Views

Husband impregnates entire wedding party

8 hrs ago | 1794 Views

'Dead' woman (76) found breathing in coffin

9 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Chamisa's bubble bursts at wrong moment

9 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Zanu-PF flexes money-power over CCC

9 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Tsvangirai told to first contest in council elections before aiming for Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Bosses faint after retrenchment

10 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Zimbabwe's strongest man eats 60kgs of isitshwala, 60kgs of rice every month

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

WATCH: Gogo MaTshabalala accuses CCC of mimicking Zanu PF's identity and tribal politics

10 hrs ago | 752 Views

Cholera worsens in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

Trevor Ncube finally admits that Mnangagwa's son-in-law owns shares in AMH

11 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Bigwig accused of unleashing terror on his mistress, child

11 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Electoral safety - MPs pile pressure on minister

11 hrs ago | 432 Views

Foreign organisations petition Mnangagwa over Sikhala

11 hrs ago | 868 Views

Precious minerals smuggled through Zimbabwe porous borders

11 hrs ago | 176 Views

Lobengula's image in Masvikiro4ED banner angers Mthwakazi

11 hrs ago | 878 Views

'Chamisa has nothing to offer'

12 hrs ago | 1069 Views

Tendai Biti goes after white competitor Rusty Markham

12 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Zimbabwe govt scraps mandatory wearing of masks, Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement

12 hrs ago | 405 Views

'Mnangagwa let us down'

12 hrs ago | 922 Views

'Zimbabwe election US$20,000 nomination fee too low'

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

Charumbira 'sex attack' victim claims victimisation

12 hrs ago | 515 Views

Chevrons primed for qualifier

12 hrs ago | 63 Views

Man turns family house into lodge

12 hrs ago | 516 Views

'Absence of property rights eroding investor confidence'

12 hrs ago | 76 Views

Lobengula's descendant demands respect from Zimbabwe political parties

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

BCC migrating to international accounting standards

12 hrs ago | 90 Views

'Members contesting as independents are sellouts'

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Families to be displaced by the Bulawayo-Old Gwanda road project

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mahachi Bosso reunion a fallacy

12 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwe's open invitation for international election observers: An opportunity for transparency

12 hrs ago | 50 Views

Busi Ncube brings back Ilanga

12 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe Parliament decides on election nomination fees

12 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today

12 hrs ago | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days