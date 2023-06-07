Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean teachers' union calls for a schools shutdown on June 16

Zimbabwean teachers' unions have declared "incapacity" after their salaries were wiped out by a dramatic loss of value by the Zimbabwe dollar.

They are demanding a review of their monthly salaries to an equivalent US$540.
