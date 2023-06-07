CAG bus fatal accident victims named

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have named six people who died in an accident along Harare road when a CAG bus burst its tyre before overturningThe accident happened along the Harare-Mukumbura road on Saturday.In a statement, National Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the six include a one-week-old baby."The Zimbabwe Republic Police announces the names of six (6) victims who were killed in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 10th June 2023 at the 181 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road."The six (6) victims have been identified by their next of kin as listed:-Romeo Nyapfere of Empowerment, Willovale, Harare, Shamain Nyoka of Gorejena Village, Dotito, Mt Darwin, Stella Chikadaya of Kabhareta Village, Kandeya, Mt Darwin, Fackson Chiungu, a one-week-old infant of Kabhareta Village, Kandeya, Mt Darwin, Kosva Nawero of Rujeko, Glendaleand Aurthur Nheta of Kararira Village, Chiswiti, Mukumbura," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.He urged drivers to be safety conscious and regularly check vehicle tyres to ensure that they meet road conditions."Above all, operators should ensure that public service vehicles do not exceed their stipulated load capacity to safeguard lives on the roads," said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi.