WATCH: Jonathan Moyo says Zimbabwe's opposition is weak

by Staff reporter

I was interviewed by @SABCNews's foreign editor @Sophie_Mokoena on the political situation in Zimbabwe against the backdrop of the November 2017 military coup, and in light of the harmonised general election set for 23 August 2023. Herewith is the full interview, which was… pic.twitter.com/gnnhXBRMHf — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) June 13, 2023

ZIMBABWE will approach this year's general elections without a formidable opposition to challenge the hegemony of Zanu-PF giving the revolutionary party an advantage, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has said.The country is heading towards general elections slated for August 23, pitting Zanu-PF's leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa against main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change's (CCC) Nelson Chamisa.In an interview aired on South Africa's public broadcaster's SABC Full View programme, Moyo criticised the opposition which he said is weak ahead of the August 23 polls.