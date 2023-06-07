Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo says G40 was not outsmarted but outgunned by the 'Crocodile Gang'

by Staff reporter
Exiled former Zanu PF legislator  and minister Jonathan Moyo says him and his G40 colleagues were not "outsmarted" by Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his armed "Crocodile Gang" (Lacoste faction) at the height of the late former president Robert Mugabe's cutthroat succession battle, but outgunned - literally.

Moyo and his close ally Saviour Kasukuwere, who supported Mugabe, and their families survived a night military raid as the coup fiercely unfolded.

They escaped death by a whisker before fleeing the country in terror.

In a wide-ranging interview with SABC Foreign Editor Sophie Mokoena, a veteran journalist, Moyo spoke about the November 2017 military coup which brought Mnangagwa to power and the post-coup situation, saying he has now come to terms with the coup reality, the state of politics in Zimbabwe, his surprise toning down of criticising of the current government, the long detention of opposition CCC senior leader Job Sikhala, judiciary, the opposition movement, the Patriotic Bill and elections in August, among other things.



