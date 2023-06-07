Zimbabwe army warns bogus soldiers

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) is gravely concerned by the rising number of civilians impersonating soldiers using stolen army IDs and fake army fatigues to fleece hard-earned money and valuables from unsuspecting people.Seven people countrywide have recently been arrested for these offences, ZNA spokesperson and director Public Relations Colonel Alphios Makotore yesterday"The Zimbabwe National Army is greatly concerned over the increasing number of civilians arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Military Police (ZMP) officers for impersonating military members for purposes of fleecing money from unsuspecting ordinary people," he said."The bogus soldiers are using stolen and fake military identity cards. These alleged criminals also use stolen military uniforms to dupe and rob people of their property and money."To date, he said, Wiseman Makombe of Tafara in Harare, Priviledge Mapfumo of Tynwald South in Harare, Bornface Chinhano of Glenwood Park in Harare, Tafadzwa Mukuze of Mutare, Learnmore Ngwenyaya of Kuwadzana in Harare, Ngonidzashe Samuel Mapfumo of Harare and Bornface Muzambe Mashingaidze of Rujeko Township in Chinhoyi have been arrested for impersonating soldiers.Some of the arrested suspects will be appearing before the courts while others are still under police investigations.The public, he said is therefore warned to be alert in order to avoid being conned by such bogus soldiers who are on the prowl."The ZNA would like to strongly warn the public to desist from dealing with anyone they suspect to be a bogus soldier. The Criminal Law and Codification Act states that impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official is an offence," he said.Members of the public are advised to report anyone found to be unnecessarily flashing their military identity card or in possession of military uniforms to the nearest police station or the Zimbabwe Military Police using the hotlines, 0712 842 318 and 0777 258 410.Colonel Makotore said the public can also effect a citizen's arrest and hand over the culprits to the relevant authorities.