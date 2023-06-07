Bulawayo suburbs in power blackout

News / National

by Staff reporter

A POWER fault affecting the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) mainline distribution chain has resulted in several suburbs in Bulawayo going for at least a day without electricity.Affected suburbs include Queens Park, Mahatshula North, Woodville, Trenance, Kingsdale, Romney Park, Tegela, Sunnyside, Northend, Sauerstown, Lobenvale, Highmount, SOS Village and other surrounding areas.In a statement, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said it was working to restore electricity supplies to the affected suburbs."Customers are advised to treat all circuits as live during this period as power may be restored without notice," read the statement.