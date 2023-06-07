WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF political agents and activists offloading campaign regalia from a big truck into smaller vehicles pic.twitter.com/PIrmBkMh0R — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) June 14, 2023

Zanu-PF political agents and activists offloading campaign regalia from a big truck into smaller vehicles ready for a massive distribution exercise of the material ahead of general elections in August.Zimbabwe's ruling party is largely funded through membership contributions, which are little, state funding, corporate support and foreign financial backing, which is illegal.Zimbabwean political parties secretly get foreign funding behind the scenes, which violates the Political Parties (Finance) Act.