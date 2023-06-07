Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Fear gripped teachers and students at Mpasikwe Primary School in Filabusi after a lion that was reported to be on the loose in the Matabeleland South area was said to have killed a cow near the school.

There were also reports suggesting there could in fact be more than one lion on the prowl taking from the spoor observed at the scene of the dead beast.

A teacher at the school sent a message to parents warning them of the danger of students getting attacked while walking home.

"Greetings parents. We are at the scene where the lion was seen. The lion's spoor is there and we have taken pictures.

"We're currently looking at the ox that was attacked by the lion.

"We're going to warn students to be careful especially those who walk back home by themselves with particular reference to those going to areas such as Maruvamba.

"The spoor seems to be headed towards Tshazi Secondary school going on to Zhulube area," said the teacher via WhatsApp.



The spoor of the stray lion observed near the school

Authorities in Insiza Tuesday warned the community to be on the lookout for the fierce man eater after earlier reports suggested it had attacked a donkey.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said Wednesday rangers were still on the hunt for the lion.

"We can confirm that our officers are on the ground tracking the problem animal.

"We are encouraging communities to minimise movements at night," he said.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Lion, #Filabusi, #School

Comments


Must Read

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

22 mins ago | 7 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

37 mins ago | 34 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

37 mins ago | 83 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

43 mins ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

3 hrs ago | 561 Views

Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Will Zanu-PF reform under sanctions?

6 hrs ago | 277 Views

Ex - Dynamos and CAPS United player dumps newly born baby , wife and kids

6 hrs ago | 814 Views

'One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor's prison'

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

Economic growth means nothing without benefiting ordinary Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Enraged Biti calls CCC colleague 'a snake whose head must be crushed' - just another Zanu PF thug 'vafanana'

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

VPN will allow citizens to by-pass government internet censorship

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Bulawayo suburbs in power blackout

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bosso treasurer quits

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa claims the resurgent skyrocketing inflation is a calculated political attack

10 hrs ago | 890 Views

US cautions Malawi over ties with Russia

11 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Zimbabwe army warns bogus soldiers

11 hrs ago | 743 Views

South Africans dumping DStv

11 hrs ago | 2510 Views

Zimbabweans steal £200,000 in UK, get arrested a posting boastful video

11 hrs ago | 2754 Views

US bullying South Africa for being neutral

12 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law in deep trouble, had another wife

12 hrs ago | 5454 Views

Jonathan Moyo says G40 was not outsmarted but outgunned by the 'Crocodile Gang'

12 hrs ago | 1747 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo says Zimbabwe's opposition is weak

13 hrs ago | 690 Views

Job Sikhala clocks 365 days under pre-trial detention

13 hrs ago | 499 Views

Jonathan Moyo dismisses Chamisa's CCC as an 'opaque movement'

13 hrs ago | 690 Views

Joseph Busha advocates for increase of nomination fees to US$50 000

13 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa rallies Zanu-PF storm troopers

13 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zanu-PF brand at risk

13 hrs ago | 543 Views

Faz wreaks havoc in CCC

13 hrs ago | 1307 Views

High Court to rule on Mupfumira trial

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Bosso eye Chirinda, Mahachi

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

'No to another empty victory'

13 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe dearly misses Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zanu-PF messing up our lives

13 hrs ago | 182 Views

Of patriotism, Mahere and Zanu-PF's duplicity

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Corporal punishment ends tragically

13 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe signs 13 air trade agreements

13 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF to launch election manifesto in Chipinge

13 hrs ago | 118 Views

Convergence of official and unofficial exchange rates possible, says IMF

13 hrs ago | 358 Views

CAG bus fatal accident victims named

13 hrs ago | 348 Views

Zimbabwe price manipulators to be locked up

13 hrs ago | 322 Views

US sanctions mongers target SA

13 hrs ago | 287 Views

Warning shots fired

13 hrs ago | 569 Views

New Robert Gabriel Mugabe airport terminal set to open

13 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days