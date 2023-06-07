Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

News / National

by Staff reporter

The spoor of the stray lion observed near the school

Fear gripped teachers and students at Mpasikwe Primary School in Filabusi after a lion that was reported to be on the loose in the Matabeleland South area was said to have killed a cow near the school.There were also reports suggesting there could in fact be more than one lion on the prowl taking from the spoor observed at the scene of the dead beast.A teacher at the school sent a message to parents warning them of the danger of students getting attacked while walking home."Greetings parents. We are at the scene where the lion was seen. The lion's spoor is there and we have taken pictures."We're currently looking at the ox that was attacked by the lion."We're going to warn students to be careful especially those who walk back home by themselves with particular reference to those going to areas such as Maruvamba."The spoor seems to be headed towards Tshazi Secondary school going on to Zhulube area," said the teacher via WhatsApp.Authorities in Insiza Tuesday warned the community to be on the lookout for the fierce man eater after earlier reports suggested it had attacked a donkey.Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said Wednesday rangers were still on the hunt for the lion."We can confirm that our officers are on the ground tracking the problem animal."We are encouraging communities to minimise movements at night," he said.