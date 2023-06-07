Teacher bashed at funeral

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Nzvimbo High School teacher Shake Makwiramiti was bashed at his father's funeral by his cousin brother over funeral news.The matter came to light at Concession magistrates courts today where Tapiwa Mandaza a (62) of Chawasanzu village chief Negomo Chiweshe appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded guilty and was slapped with 12 months in jail.Mandaza was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate conditionally suspended the whole sentence.Prosecutor Precious Khanye told the court that on May 4 around 1900hrs, Makwiramiti was at his father's funeral at Mukodzongi village and so was Mandaza.Makwiramiti confronted his cousin, as to why he did not relay the message of his father's death in time to him and a misunderstanding ensued between the twoThe convict who was in the vicinity and for no apparent reason went on to kick the complainant who was seated, once on his right shoulder and once on his mouth with booted feetThe complainant sustained pain on the shoulder and a fractured rib from the assault and was medically examinedFeedback+27610282354simbasitho@bulawayo24.com