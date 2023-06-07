Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has raised concern that a few people in Matebeleland South are utilising its online portal for government jobs.The concern was contained in a report tabled at the Gwanda Rural District Council full council meeting held last week.The online registration system is run via the PSC Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) which is being implemented under the national E-Government online services and hosted on the government of Zimbabwe E-service portal Zim-connect.According to the Human capital development sub-committee report presented by Gwanda District Development Coordinator, Thulani Moyo most people in rural areas face several challenges amongst them, data challenges."It is a new committee chaired by the Public Service Commission, its mandate is to register all those with form 4 who either passed or not, registration can be done online or individuals approach the office with hard copies. Challenges are that when registering online, people in the rural setup have no special phones and data, some can afford but most of them cannot afford the phones and data thereby failing to navigate the system," said Moyo.He said the Commission was receiving applications mostly from Harare."Option two is that they submit the original copies together with the photocopies to the offices. All those with Ordinary levels whether passed or not but it only needs someone who can understand English."