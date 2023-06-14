Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Zanu-PF has directed its districts across the country to nominate two people that will be candidates for the Provincial Council ahead of the sitting of the Nomination Court on June 21.

Speaking during a media briefing at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Zanu-PF National Political Commissar, Mike Bimha, said the party will embark on elections for provincial council members this week.

"We need to do a final step which is the election of Provincial Councillors. When we did our primaries, we also held elections for those candidates who will represent the party at Local Authority level, that is in our councils.

"We now have a new platform that we call the Provincial Council, it has been there, it exists in our Constitution. We once held elections for Provincial Councillors but it was never operationalised. A decision has been taken now to hold the elections for the positions of the councillors," said Bimha.

 District Co-ordinating Committees throughout the country will meet either today (Thursday) or tomorrow (Friday) this week and each Administrative district will have to come up with two candidates, a female and a male.

The DCC, Bimha said, will meet together with ex officio members.

EX-officio members comprise of provincial members of the party in that particular admin-district, Central Committee members, Politburo members who reside in the admin-district as well as National Consultative Assembly members.

It also includes Members of Parliament, candidates for both the National Assembly and Senate.

 Bimha said the individual nominated for the PC must be 21-years-old and above, a loyal and committed member of the party, fully paid up, registered as a voter, and should be one of good standing and character.

These candidates must also be members in the party district or even above.

All provinces are expected to hold a Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting this weekend.

Bimha implored the provincial executives to adhere to party deadlines.

"We would want all provinces to adhere to these dates and times. We expect that by 10am on Monday next week all provinces will have submitted the list of the 10 nominated candidates for provincial councils at Zanu-PF headquarters.

"Once we complete the process, we are good to go for the party candidates to be ready for the nomination court next week," he said.

 According to the Constitution, a provision for provincial councils is provided for as representatives are elected in accordance with the country's electoral laws.

The provincial councillors' functions shall be— (a) to be the chairman of the provincial council established for their province;

(b) by a process of consultation, suggestion and advice, to foster and promote the activities of the various Ministries and organs of central government in implementing development plans prepared by the provincial council established for this province;

 (c) to co-ordinate the preparation of development plans for their province and to promote the implementation of such plans by other Ministries, authorities, agencies or persons;

(d) to perform any other functions within or on behalf of their province that may be conferred upon them by or in terms of this Act or any other enactment.

Source - The Herald

