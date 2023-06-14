Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international Bruce Kangwa is set to leave ambitious Tanzanian side Azam after spending seven years with the Dar es Salaam-based outfit.Azam announced yesterday the utility man will not be offered a contract extension along with Zambian forward Rodgers Kola and midfielder Kenneth Muguna of Kenya.The club also confirmed the departure of the former goalkeeper coach, Dani Cadena, and the team's midfielders coach, Moadh Hiraoui yesterday."Thank you our captain, Bruce Kangwa! Thank you very much for your great contribution to our team for seven strong years, since you joined us in 2016 from Highlanders FC of Zimbabwe. We wish you all the best and more success wherever you go," said Azam in a brief statement yesterday.Kangwa joined Azam from domestic Premiership giants Highlanders in 2016 and then extended his stay three times, in 2019, 2021 and 2022, after establishing himself as a key player in the side.He is set to leave the club with a legendary status after starting in more than 300 games for the Dar es Salaam outfit.Kangwa has played more games than any player at Chamazi Millionaires from the time the club was formed in 2007 and had risen to become the club's captain.At 35 years-old, he is now the oldest player in the Azam squad and will leave as a free agent at the end of his current contract.Azam is also home to three other Zimbabweans, midfielder Never Tigere, striker Prince Dube as well as fitness trainer Nyasha Charandura.The club is known for its fondness for Zimbabwean players. Ex-FC Platinum striker Donald Ngoma, former Dynamos and Hwange forward Francesco Zekumbawire and ex- Warriors midfielder Tafadzwa Kutinyu once featured for the side.Azam were winners of the Tanzanian league title in the 2013-2014 season and have been enjoying a phenomenal rise since their promotion to the top-flight league in 2008.Their ultimate aim is to challenge established giants like Young Africans and Simba SC who have dominated Tanzanian football for some time.