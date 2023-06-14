Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has been challenged to speed up the harmonisation of  various pieces of legislation to, among other things, remodel local authorities in line with modern international trends.

This also comes amid calls for the country's institutions of higher learning to invest in research that would result in the remodelling of local authorities in line with international standards.

Speaking during the inaugural national economic policy dialogue session organised by the Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking (ZIST) in Victoria Falls yesterday, participants said pieces of legislation that govern local authorities are now outdated and no longer serve the interests of modern towns and cities.

They called for the crafting of a devolution framework to help in the implementation of the Devolution Agenda being spearheaded by the Second Republic to develop communities around the country.

Participants who were drawn from academia, financial experts, Government, and private sector said some pieces of legislation like the Regional Town Planning Act were now archaic and called for a single legislative framework for local authorities.

National University of Science and Technology (Nust) Vice Chancellor Professor Mqhele Dlodlo said a local government model where local authorities  are accountable to ratepayers is ideal.

"The model that seems to have worked for local authorities is the one where they are regarded as being in a local area managing resources for the community and accountable to ratepayers.

"Something started going wrong when we moved to centralisation resulting in the Bambazonke mentality where everything is centred in the capital city," he said.

"The President declared the Devolution agenda as a key driver of local development and this simply means returning power to ratepayers of any municipality or rural district council so that ratepayers can control the way their local authority is run and services delivered. We need to have a Devolution Act."

Harare mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume said the present local authorities' model is a colonial replica and implored tertiary institutions to lead the reform process through research.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Council, #Laws, #Colonial

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

1 hr ago | 412 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

3 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

3 hrs ago | 510 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

3 hrs ago | 949 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

3 hrs ago | 607 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

3 hrs ago | 219 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

4 hrs ago | 108 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

15 hrs ago | 356 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

15 hrs ago | 448 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

15 hrs ago | 479 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

15 hrs ago | 1559 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

16 hrs ago | 393 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

16 hrs ago | 917 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

16 hrs ago | 794 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

16 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

16 hrs ago | 1802 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

16 hrs ago | 501 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

18 hrs ago | 999 Views

Zanu PF's to power will is burn Zimbabwe than let anyone else rule. CCC's will is do absolutely nothing, let everything burn

19 hrs ago | 464 Views

Will Zanu-PF reform under sanctions?

21 hrs ago | 428 Views

Ex - Dynamos and CAPS United player dumps newly born baby , wife and kids

21 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'One year under arbitrary detention in my oppressor's prison'

22 hrs ago | 795 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days