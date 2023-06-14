Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF chairman for Matebeleland North Richard Moyo has said the ruling party has done enough homework to win all seats in the upcoming harmonised elections set for August 23.

Already, the revolutionary party has dispensed of its primary elections and just last week the party's successful candidates underwent an orientation programme in Gweru designed to ensure there is a common vision during the campaign period.

With the Nomination Courts opening next week, candidates from the ruling party are already submitting their papers at a time when the opposition is yet to come up with its candidates.

Moyo in an interview yesterday said projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic in Matebeleland North have changed the face of the province whose economy has been transformed and is set to change further.

He said construction of Lake Gwayi Shangani, implementation of Bulawayo Kraal and several other irrigation schemes, fishing rigs given to traditional leaders and special interest groups in Binga and other projects, are enough testimony of the amount of work the Government has done to change people's lives in line with Vision 2030 for an upper middle income society.

Moyo said the party's candidates had started campaigning individually in their respective constituencies while waiting for official launch of the programme by President Mnangagwa soon.

"MPs and councillors have started in their areas but we are waiting for the national launch this weekend in Mutare. People are busy all over in the meantime making preparatory work," he said.

"We are reclaiming all constituencies and wards this time especially in those areas that were always voting opposition because what the Second Republic has done has changed lives. Remember the rigs given to people in Binga, projects started for women and youth, solar powered boreholes installed for Chiefs and many others. Even the Gwayi Shangani dam will be a game changer as irrigation schemes will be opened," he said.

Moyo said the Bulawayo Kraal Irrigation Scheme which had failed to take off in many years is being implemented as this will help show the electorate that the Second Republic has the people at heart.

He said all projects done by the Second Republic will change people lives.

Moyo appealed to party supporters to take heed the President's call for peaceful elections.

He said Matebeleland North is known for violent free elections processes and this should be maintained.

"In Matebeleland North we are known for peaceful elections and we encourage our people not to resort to violence as the President always says let's be peaceful."

Meanwhile, opposition CCC is yet to finalise its primaries in Victoria Falls where selection was done last weekend.

The Nelson Chamisa led opposition party officials said the final list of candidates will be announced in due course.

The  party's provincial chairman Mr Prince Dubeko Sibanda could not be reached on his mobile phone for a comment.

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days