'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Oxford-trained Zimbabwean academic Dr Phillan Zamchiya says opposition CCC senior leader Tendai Biti, who is one of the best MPs in the National Assembly, should be retained in parliament in the "national interest".Dear Reader,Tendai Biti of Zimbabwe's Citizens Coalition for Change's re-deployment to PARLIAMENT & others of his pedigree is a matter of NATIONAL & not PARTY/ MOVEMENT interest.Sometimes a PARTY/ MOVEMENT must consider NATIONAL ahead of INTRA interests.That is NATIONAL LEADERSHIP DEFINED or at least SIGNALED especially in a POLITICALLY POLARIZED context like Zimbabwe.Reader, this is even more important given that there are no REALISTIC PROSPECTS of a REVOLUTION from BELOW in Zimbabwe today.But elsewhere in the WORLD, especially in the history of DEMOCRATIC TRANSITIONS, what has been the norm in this kind of political context dear reader?It has almost always been through a PACTED TRANSITION from within [INTERNAL CONTRADICTIONS] & without [INCUMBENT ELITE DISCOHESION]. Never a ZERO SUM DEMOCRATIC TRANSITION.Does the TRANSITIONAL PATHWAY to STATE POWER remain the same even in the case of CCC winning the POPULAR VOTE on election day that is on the day our Lord 23 August 2023. Yes, it does.Dr. P. Zamchiya14 June 2023.