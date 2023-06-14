Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE international striker Tino Kadewere has been linked with a move to French topflight league side Montpellier after the completion of his loan spell at Spanish outfit Real Mallorca.Kadewere will return to his parent club Olympique Lyon, with whom he still has a year remaining on his contract, after spending last season on loan in Spain.The former Harare City players is not expected to remain at Lyon next season with the trio of Alexandre Lacazette, Rayan Cherki and Bradley Barcola all ahead of him on the perking order.According to reports from France, Kadewere is set to leave Lyon during the upcoming transfer window with Montpellier leading the list of clubs who are interested in his services.The reports further revealed that Kadewere is being earmarked by Montpellier as a replacement for their main striker Elye Wahi, who is reportedly being courted by many foreign clubs.Kadewere's market value is now estimated at around €5 million which is significantly less than the €12 million Olympique Lyon paid when they signed him from Le Havre.Although Kadewere has struggled due to fitness issues over the last couple of seasons, he is still admired in France.During his first season with Lyon Kadewere managed 10 goals and three assists to follow up on his prolific run with Le Havre, where he scored an incredible 20 goals in 24 games.After struggling for game time in his second season at Lyon, Kadewere made the move to Spain in an effort to rediscover his best form.The loan move however did not yield the desired results for the gifted Zimbabwean player.During his loan spell with Mallorca, Kadewere managed just 19 appearances with a return of just two goals as he was hampered by a serious injury at the start of the season.