English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

Manchester City will begin their push for a record fourth consecutive Premier League title away to Vincent Kompany's Burnley. The Treble winners will visit Turf Moor to face their former captain's promoted side on the evening of Friday 11 August to raise the curtain on the 2023-24 campaign.The outstanding fixture of the opening weekend will be at Stamford Bridge, where Mauricio Pochettino starts life as Chelsea manager against Liverpool on Sunday 13 August, with both sides looking to bounce back after disappointing campaigns.Arsenal, after an anticlimactic conclusion to last season's title challenge, open at home to Nottingham Forest in Saturday's lunchtime game, with fellow Champions League qualifiers Newcastle hosting Aston Villa that evening and Manchester United beginning against Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday 14 August.The Premier League debutants Luton will play their first top-flight fixture since 1992 away to Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton on Saturday 12 August, with Kenilworth Road becoming the smallest ground to host a fixture in the competition when Burnley visit the following weekend. The other promoted side, Sheffield United, kick off with a home game against Crystal Palace.Ange Postecoglou's first match in charge of Tottenham will be away to Brentford at 2pm on Sunday, Bournemouth open at home to the Europa Conference League winners West Ham, and Everton, looking to avoid a third straight relegation scrap, begin at home to Fulham.City's game at Burnley will be the second time Kompany – who won the title on four occasions as City's captain – will have faced his old side as a manager, with City 6-0 winners at the Etihad in March's FA Cup quarter-final.The season's first north London derby will be Spurs' visit Arsenal on 23 September (with the return on 27 April) and Manchester City travel to the Emirates on 7 October for a meeting of last season's top two.Old Trafford on 28 October will bring the first Manchester derby since City matched United's Treble-winning feat of 1999 (United go to the Etihad on 2 March), with the champions hosting Liverpool on 25 November.The first Merseyside derby takes Everton to Anfield on 21 October, and Pochettino's new side will face his old one when Chelsea visit Tottenham on 4 November.Mikel Arteta is unlikely to be impressed with Arsenal's schedule, the club's first two Champions League fixtures in six years coming immediately before games against Tottenham and City.August 2023Friday 11th AugustBurnley 20:00 Manchester CitySaturday 12th AugustArsenal 12:30 Nottingham ForestBournemouth 15:00 West Ham UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Luton TownEverton 15:00 FulhamSheffield United 15:00 Crystal PalaceNewcastle United 17:30 Aston VillaSunday 13th AugustBrentford 14:00 Tottenham HotspurChelsea 16:30 LiverpoolMonday 14th AugustManchester United 20:00 Wolverhampton WanderersSaturday 19th AugustAston Villa 15:00 EvertonCrystal Palace 15:00 ArsenalFulham 15:00 BrentfordLiverpool 15:00 BournemouthLuton Town 15:00 BurnleyManchester City 15:00 Newcastle UnitedNottingham Forest 15:00 Sheffield UnitedTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester UnitedWest Ham United 15:00 ChelseaWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionSaturday 26th AugustArsenal 15:00 FulhamBournemouth15:00 Tottenham HotspurBrentford 15:00 Crystal PalaceBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 West Ham UnitedBurnley 15:00 Aston VillaChelsea 15:00 Luton TownEverton 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersManchester United 15:00 Nottingham ForestNewcastle United 15:00 LiverpoolSheffield United 15:00 Manchester CitySaturday 2nd SeptemberArsenal 15:00 Manchester UnitedBrentford 15:00 BournemouthBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Newcastle UnitedBurnley 15:00 Tottenham HotspurChelsea 15:00 Nottingham ForestCrystal Palace 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersLiverpool 15:00 Aston VillaLuton Town 15:00 West Ham UnitedManchester City 15:00 FulhamSheffield United 15:00 EvertonSaturday 16th SeptemberAston Villa 15:00 Crystal PalaceBournemouth 15:00 ChelseaEverton 15:00 ArsenalFulham 15:00 Luton TownManchester United15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionNewcastle United 15:00 BrentfordNottingham Forest 15:00 BurnleyTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Sheffield UnitedWest Ham United 15:00 Manchester CityWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 LiverpoolSaturday 23rd SeptemberArsenal 15:00 Tottenham HotspurBrentford 15:00 EvertonBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 BournemouthBurnley 15:00 Manchester UnitedChelsea 15:00 Aston VillaCrystal Palace 15:00 FulhamLiverpool 15:00 West Ham UnitedLuton Town 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersManchester City 15:00 Nottingham ForestSheffield United 15:00 Newcastle UnitedSaturday 30th SeptemberAston Villa 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionBournemouth 15:00 ArsenalEverton 15:00 Luton TownFulham 15:00 ChelseaManchester United 15:00 Crystal PalaceNewcastle United 15:00 BurnleyNottingham Forest 15:00 BrentfordTottenham Hotspur 15:00 LiverpoolWest Ham United 15:00 Sheffield UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Manchester CitySaturday 7th OctoberArsenal 15:00 Manchester CityBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 LiverpoolBurnley 15:00 ChelseaCrystal Palace 15:00 Nottingham ForestEverton15:00 BournemouthFulham15:00 Sheffield UnitedLuton Town15:00 Tottenham HotspurManchester United15:00 BrentfordWest Ham United15:00 Newcastle UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers15:00 Aston VillaSaturday 21st OctoberAston Villa15:00 West Ham UnitedBournemouth 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersBrentford 15:00 BurnleyChelsea 15:00 ArsenalLiverpool 15:00 EvertonManchester City 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionNewcastle United 15:00 Crystal PalaceNottingham Forest 15:00 Luton TownSheffield United 15:00 Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur 15:00 FulhamSaturday 28th OctoberArsenal 15:00 Sheffield UnitedAston Villa 15:00 Luton TownBournemouth 15:00 BurnleyBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 FulhamChelsea 15:00 BrentfordCrystal Palace 15:00 Tottenham HotspurLiverpool 15:00 Nottingham ForestManchester United 15:00 Manchester CityWest Ham United 15:00 EvertonWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Newcastle UnitedSaturday 4th NovemberBrentford 15:00 West Ham UnitedBurnley 15:00 Crystal PalaceEverton 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionFulham 15:00 Manchester UnitedLuton Town 15:00 LiverpoolManchester City 15:00 BournemouthNewcastle United 15:00 ArsenalNottingham Forest 15:00 Aston VillaSheffield United 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersTottenham Hotspur 15:00 ChelseaSaturday 11th NovemberArsenal 15:00 BurnleyAston Villa 15:00 FulhamBournemouth 15:00 Newcastle UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Sheffield UnitedChelsea 15:00 Manchester CityCrystal Palace 15:00 EvertonLiverpool 15:00 BrentfordManchester United 15:00 Luton TownWest Ham United 15:00 Nottingham ForestWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Tottenham HotspurSaturday 25th NovemberBrentford 15:00 ArsenalBurnley 15:00 West Ham UnitedEverton 15:00 Manchester UnitedFulham 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersLuton Town 15:00 Crystal PalaceManchester City 15:00 LiverpoolNewcastle United 15:00 ChelseaNottingham Forest 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionSheffield United 15:00 BournemouthTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Aston VillaSaturday 2nd DecemberArsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersBournemouth 15:00 Aston VillaBrentford 15:00 Luton TownBurnley 15:00 Sheffield UnitedChelsea 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionLiverpool 15:00 FulhamManchester City 15:00 Tottenham HotspurNewcastle United 15:00 Manchester UnitedNottingham Forest 15:00 EvertonWest Ham United 15:00 Crystal PalaceTuesday 5th DecemberAston Villa 19:45 Manchester CityBrighton and Hove Albion 19:45 BrentfordEverton 19:45 Newcastle UnitedFulham 19:45 Nottingham ForestLuton Town 19:45 ArsenalSheffield United 19:45 LiverpoolTottenham Hotspur 19:45 West Ham UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 BurnleyCrystal Palace 20:00 BournemouthWednesday 6th DecemberManchester United 20:00 ChelseaSaturday 9th DecemberAston Villa 15:00 ArsenalBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 BurnleyCrystal Palace 15:00 LiverpoolEverton 15:00 ChelseaFulham 15:00 West Ham UnitedLuton Town 15:00 Manchester CityManchester United 15:00 BournemouthSheffield United 15:00 BrentfordTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Newcastle UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Nottingham ForestSaturday 16th DecemberArsenal 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionBournemouth 15:00 Luton TownBrentford 15:00 Aston VillaBurnley 15:00 EvertonChelsea 15:00 Sheffield UnitedLiverpool 15:00 Manchester UnitedManchester City 15:00 Crystal PalaceNewcastle United 15:00 FulhamNottingham Forest 15:00 Tottenham HotspurWest Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersSaturday 23rd DecemberAston Villa 15:00 Sheffield UnitedCrystal Palace 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionFulham 15:00 BurnleyLiverpool 15:00 ArsenalLuton Town 15:00 Newcastle UnitedManchester City 15:00 BrentfordNottingham Forest 15:00 BournemouthTottenham Hotspur 15:00 EvertonWest Ham United 15:00 Manchester UnitedWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 ChelseaTuesday 26th DecemberArsenal 15:00 West Ham UnitedBournemouth 15:00 FulhamBrentford 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Tottenham HotspurBurnley 15:00 LiverpoolChelsea 15:00 Crystal PalaceEverton 15:00 Manchester CityManchester United 15:00 Aston VillaNewcastle United 15:00 Nottingham ForestSheffield United 15:00 Luton TownSaturday 30th DecemberAston Villa 15:00 BurnleyCrystal Palace 15:00 BrentfordFulham 15:00 ArsenalLiverpool 15:00 Newcastle UnitedLuton Town 15:00 ChelseaManchester City 15:00 Sheffield UnitedNottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester UnitedTottenham Hotspur 15:00 BournemouthWest Ham United 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 EvertonSaturday 13th JanuaryArsenal 15:00 Crystal PalaceBournemouth 15:00 LiverpoolBrentford 15:00 Nottingham ForestBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersBurnley 15:00 Luton TownChelsea 15:00 FulhamEverton 15:00 Aston VillaManchester United 15:00 Tottenham HotspurNewcastle United 15:00 Manchester CitySheffield United 15:00 West Ham UnitedTuesday 30th JanuaryAston Villa 19:45 Newcastle UnitedFulham 19:45 EvertonLuton Town 19:45 Brighton and Hove AlbionNottingham Forest 19:45 ArsenalTottenham Hotspur 19:45 BrentfordWest Ham United 19:45 BournemouthWolverhampton Wanderers 19:45 Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace 20:00 Sheffield UnitedWednesday 31st JanuaryLiverpool 20:00 ChelseaManchester City 20:00 BurnleySaturday 3rd FebruaryArsenal 15:00 LiverpoolBournemouth 15:00 Nottingham ForestBrentford 15:00 Manchester CityBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Crystal PalaceBurnley 15:00 FulhamChelsea 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersEverton 15:00 Tottenham HotspurManchester United 15:00 West Ham UnitedNewcastle United 15:00 Luton TownSheffield United 15:00 Aston VillaSaturday 10th FebruaryAston Villa 15:00 Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace 15:00 ChelseaFulham 15:00 BournemouthLiverpool 15:00 BurnleyLuton Town 15:00 Sheffield UnitedManchester City 15:00 EvertonNottingham Forest 15:00 Newcastle UnitedTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionWest Ham United 15:00 ArsenalWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 BrentfordSaturday 17th FebruaryBrentford 15:00 LiverpoolBurnley 15:00 ArsenalEverton 15:00 Crystal PalaceFulham 15:00 Aston VillaLuton Town 15:00 Manchester UnitedManchester City 15:00 ChelseaNewcastle United 15:00 BournemouthNottingham Forest 15:00 West Ham UnitedSheffield United 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersSaturday 24th FebruaryArsenal 15:00 Newcastle UnitedAston Villa 15:00 Nottingham ForestBournemouth 15:00 Manchester CityBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 EvertonChelsea 15:00 Tottenham HotspurCrystal Palace 15:00 BurnleyLiverpool 15:00 Luton TownManchester United 15:00 FulhamWest Ham United 15:00 BrentfordWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield UnitedSaturday 2nd MarchBrentford 15:00 ChelseaBurnley 15:00 BournemouthEverton 15:00 West Ham UnitedFulham 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionLuton Town 15:00 Aston VillaManchester City 15:00 Manchester UnitedNewcastle United15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersNottingham Forest 15:00 LiverpoolSheffield United 15:00 ArsenalTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Crystal PalaceSaturday 9th MarchArsenal 15:00 BrentfordAston Villa 15:00 Tottenham HotspurBournemouth 15:00 Sheffield UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Nottingham ForestChelsea 15:00 Newcastle UnitedCrystal Palace 15:00 Luton TownLiverpool 15:00 Manchester CityManchester United 15:00 EvertonWest Ham United 15:00 BurnleyWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 FulhamSaturday 16th MarchArsenal 15:00 ChelseaBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Manchester CityBurnley 15:00 BrentfordCrystal Palace 15:00 Newcastle UnitedEverton 15:00 LiverpoolFulham 15:00 Tottenham HotspurLuton Town 15:00 Nottingham ForestManchester United 15:00 Sheffield UnitedWest Ham United 15:00 Aston VillaWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 BournemouthSaturday 30th MarchAston Villa 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersBournemouth 15:00 EvertonBrentford 15:00 Manchester UnitedChelsea 15:00 BurnleyLiverpool 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionManchester City 15:00 ArsenalNewcastle United 15:00 West Ham UnitedNottingham Forest 15:00 Crystal PalaceSheffield United 15:00 FulhamTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Luton TownTuesday 2nd AprilArsenal 19:45 Luton TownBournemouth 19:45 Crystal PalaceBrentford 19:45 Brighton and Hove AlbionBurnley 19:45 Wolverhampton WanderersNottingham Forest 19:45 FulhamWest Ham United 19:45 Tottenham HotspurWednesday 3rd AprilChelsea 19:45 Manchester UnitedNewcastle United 19:45 EvertonLiverpool 20:00 Sheffield UnitedManchester City 20:00 Aston VillaSaturday 6th AprilAston Villa 15:00 BrentfordBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 ArsenalCrystal Palace 15:00 Manchester CityEverton 15:00 BurnleyFulham 15:00 Newcastle UnitedLuton Town 15:00 BournemouthManchester United 15:00 LiverpoolSheffield United 15:00 ChelseaTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Nottingham ForestWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 West Ham UnitedSaturday 13th AprilArsenal 15:00 Aston VillaBournemouth 15:00 Manchester UnitedBrentford 15:00 Sheffield UnitedBurnley 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionChelsea 15:00 EvertonLiverpool 15:00 Crystal PalaceManchester City 15:00 Luton TownNewcastle United 15:00 Tottenham HotspurNottingham Forest 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersWest Ham United 15:00 FulhamSaturday 20th AprilAston Villa 15:00 BournemouthBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 ChelseaCrystal Palace 15:00 West Ham UnitedEverton 15:00 Nottingham ForestFulham 15:00 LiverpoolLuton Town 15:00 BrentfordManchester United 15:00 Newcastle UnitedSheffield United 15:00 BurnleyTottenham Hotspur 15:00 Manchester CityWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 ArsenalSaturday 27th AprilAston Villa 15:00 ChelseaBournemouth 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionEverton 15:00 BrentfordFulham 15:00 Crystal PalaceManchester United 15:00 BurnleyNewcastle United 15:00 Sheffield UnitedNottingham Forest 15:00 Manchester CityTottenham Hotspur 15:00 ArsenalWest Ham United 15:00 LiverpoolWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Luton TownSaturday 4th MayArsenal 15:00 BournemouthBrentford 15:00 FulhamBrighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Aston VillaBurnley 15:00 Newcastle UnitedChelsea 15:00 West Ham UnitedCrystal Palace 15:00 Manchester UnitedLiverpool 15:00 Tottenham HotspurLuton Town 15:00 EvertonManchester City 15:00 Wolverhampton WanderersSheffield United 15:00 Nottingham ForestSaturday 11th MayAston Villa 15:00 LiverpoolBournemouth 15:00 BrentfordEverton 15:00 Sheffield UnitedFulham 15:00 Manchester CityManchester United 15:00 ArsenalNewcastle United 15:00 Brighton and Hove AlbionNottingham Forest 15:00 ChelseaTottenham Hotspur 15:00 BurnleyWest Ham United 15:00 Luton TownWolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Crystal PalaceSunday 19th MayArsenal 16:00 EvertonBrentford 16:00 Newcastle UnitedBrighton and Hove Albion 16:00 Manchester UnitedBurnley 16:00 Nottingham ForestChelsea 16:00 BournemouthCrystal Palace 16:00 Aston VillaLiverpool 16:00 Wolverhampton WanderersLuton Town 16:00 FulhamManchester City 16:00 West Ham UnitedSheffield United 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur