Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Waterfalls man Shelton Samaita is in trouble after he threatened to kill his colleague over a mining claim.The 39-year-old Samaita was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware on threats to commit murder charge.He was remanded in custody to July 4.The state alleged on June 10 at Manyuchi village in Mazowe Samaita threatened to kill Yvone Kaseke with a knife over a mining claim.The furious Samaita insulted Kaseke and vowed that he would kill her if she does not the mining claim that he was also interested in.A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Samaita.Precious Khanye represented the state.