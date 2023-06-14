Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A Waterfalls man Shelton Samaita is in trouble after he threatened to kill his colleague over a mining claim.

The 39-year-old Samaita was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday where he appeared before magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware on threats to commit murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to July 4.

The state alleged on June 10 at Manyuchi village in Mazowe Samaita threatened to kill Yvone Kaseke with a knife over a mining claim.

 The furious Samaita insulted Kaseke and vowed that he would kill her if she does not the mining claim that he was also interested in.

A police report was filed leading to the arrest of Samaita.

Precious Khanye represented the state.

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Wife killer hangs self

3 hrs ago | 578 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

6 hrs ago | 965 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

9 hrs ago | 385 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

9 hrs ago | 1962 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

10 hrs ago | 583 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

10 hrs ago | 525 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

10 hrs ago | 1237 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

10 hrs ago | 504 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

11 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

11 hrs ago | 2243 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

11 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

11 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

11 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

11 hrs ago | 311 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

11 hrs ago | 453 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

11 hrs ago | 357 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

11 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

11 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

11 hrs ago | 160 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

11 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

11 hrs ago | 93 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

11 hrs ago | 532 Views

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

11 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

11 hrs ago | 158 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

11 hrs ago | 137 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

23 hrs ago | 561 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

23 hrs ago | 1834 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

23 hrs ago | 423 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

WATCH: Zanu-PF agents get regalia for a massive distribution exercise

23 hrs ago | 853 Views

Econet to upgrade 500 base stations, extend coverage to 300 new sites

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe Junior issued with arrest warrant

24 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Zimbabweans fear repeat of 2008 inflation as Zimdollar nosedives

24 hrs ago | 605 Views

Corruption Czar wants to be Zimbabwe President

14 Jun 2023 at 16:00hrs | 1158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days