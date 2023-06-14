Wife killer hangs self

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 35-YEAR-OLD Concession man who fatally struck his wife with an axe over an infidelity dispute has committed suicide.Never Muridzi's body was discovered by a passerby at a bushy area in Watakai farm, Concession last week.Deputy Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in which Muridzi' took his life by hanging after killing his wife Nyarai Masauso (50)," Chikasha said."After committing the gruesome murder he varnished and went to commit suicide he was found two days after in a bushy area."Police warned couples to desist from violence.Feedback+27620282354