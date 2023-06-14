Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

News / National

by Staff reporter

A year has gone by since the abduction, murder and dismemberment of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Moreblessing Ali and her remains are still to be buried.Ali's daughter, Nyasha Ali, has vowed that her mother's remains will not be buried until Zengeza West lawmaker Job Sikhala is released from prison.Sikhala who is described as a political prisoner by his party and civil society, on Wednesday clocked a year under pretrial detention following his arrest last year charged with obstructing the course of justice and incitement of violence.Sikhala maintains that his persecution is a result of him offering legal assistance to the Ali family in their quest for justice. Her alleged killer, Zanu-PF activist Pius Mukandi Jamba, is yet to be tried.Nyasha told ZimLive that her mother remains not buried in solidarity with Sikhala."We won't bury our mother until Sikhala is out of jail," she told ZimLive. "He's not just a lawyer, he's like an uncle to us. Moreblessing is his sister."We want justice for him. Sikhala is the only person who can stand for us as a family. Besides him, the rest are not doing anything."Moreblessing Ali's remains were found dumped in a shallow well at a Nyatsime, Beatrice, 18 days after she was reported missing on May 24 last year.Violent clashes between CCC and Zanu-PF supporters ensued during her memorial service after the latter tried to bar mourners from attending funeral proceedings on June 14 last year.Sikhala was then arrested accused of inciting violence.Nyasha said: "It's been a year since my beloved mother was gruesomely killed by this murderer. It's painful that nothing has been done and justice has not been served. I don't know what crime my mother committed to deserve to be slaughtered like a chicken."We want justice for our mother. Nyatsime is no longer safe, and our lives are now in danger. We are constantly being threatened that we're longer welcome it's a Zanu-PF home. We don't know what tomorrow holds."