Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TWO firefighters from Bulawayo City Council (BCC)'s Fire and Ambulances Services sustained severe burns while their fire tender was reduced to ashes as they battled to put out a veld fire at a plot in Burnside suburb.

The two firefighters were taken to hospital and one of them has since been discharged.

According to witnesses, the fire broke out yesterday shortly after 9AM and firefighters arrived at the scene three hours later.

Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Linos Phiri confirmed the incident saying two of their officers escaped with burns.

"Two of our fire officers were burnt by the fire trying to save a property after the fire suddenly changed direction due to the wind. We are glad they managed to escape as the fire was uncontrollable and stretched for a kilometre," he said.

Mr Phiri said he deployed four fire tenders and one of them was reduced to ashes which he said was a huge set back to the Fire Brigade.

" We are also appealing to people to cut or slash tall grass because it is difficult to deal with fire when the grass is tall," he said.

Mr Phiri said fire guards must be created around properties to prevent fires.

"One of our officers has been discharged and the one still admitted is in a stable condition," he said.


Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Fire, #Brigade, #Tender

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

4 hrs ago | 704 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

9 hrs ago | 860 Views

Wife killer hangs self

10 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

10 hrs ago | 309 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

13 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

16 hrs ago | 503 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

16 hrs ago | 2419 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

17 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

17 hrs ago | 754 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

17 hrs ago | 582 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

17 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

17 hrs ago | 615 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

18 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

18 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

18 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

18 hrs ago | 580 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

18 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

18 hrs ago | 330 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

18 hrs ago | 335 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

18 hrs ago | 471 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

18 hrs ago | 400 Views

Mr Zimbabwe United Nations cautioned

18 hrs ago | 293 Views

Zimbabwe imposes new charge on foreign payments

18 hrs ago | 332 Views

Water once a week in Gweru

18 hrs ago | 124 Views

29 new Covid-19 cases

18 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zanu-PF poised for clean sweep in Matebeleland North, says Richard Moyo

18 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe records highest tobacco output in 198 years

18 hrs ago | 195 Views

Lupane varsity starts chicken artificial insemination project

18 hrs ago | 130 Views

'Zimbabwe football practitioners must self-introspect'

18 hrs ago | 104 Views

Retailers defy Mnangagwa's government

18 hrs ago | 588 Views

Local authorities call for removal of outdated colonial laws

18 hrs ago | 147 Views

Ngarivhume bail appeal bid rejected

18 hrs ago | 130 Views

Bruce Kangwa leaves Azam after 7 years

18 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zimbabwe finds formula to bust sanctions

18 hrs ago | 202 Views

West told not to interfere in Zimbabwe elections

18 hrs ago | 154 Views

ZESA pays coal suppliers in forex

18 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zanu-PF to elect provincial council members

18 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa commissions Chivhu Dam

18 hrs ago | 181 Views

Matebeleland South residents miss out on govt jobs due to internet challenges

14 Jun 2023 at 19:05hrs | 443 Views

CCC calls for Sikhala's release as he marks one year in prison

14 Jun 2023 at 18:59hrs | 552 Views

Zec's refusal to avail electronic 2023 voters' roll dents election

14 Jun 2023 at 18:50hrs | 583 Views

Teacher bashed at funeral

14 Jun 2023 at 18:49hrs | 1916 Views

GMAZ in US6 Million loss

14 Jun 2023 at 18:43hrs | 430 Views

Stray lion kills cow near Filabusi school

14 Jun 2023 at 18:25hrs | 1245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days