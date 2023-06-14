Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO firefighters from Bulawayo City Council (BCC)'s Fire and Ambulances Services sustained severe burns while their fire tender was reduced to ashes as they battled to put out a veld fire at a plot in Burnside suburb.The two firefighters were taken to hospital and one of them has since been discharged.According to witnesses, the fire broke out yesterday shortly after 9AM and firefighters arrived at the scene three hours later.Acting Bulawayo chief fire officer Mr Linos Phiri confirmed the incident saying two of their officers escaped with burns."Two of our fire officers were burnt by the fire trying to save a property after the fire suddenly changed direction due to the wind. We are glad they managed to escape as the fire was uncontrollable and stretched for a kilometre," he said.Mr Phiri said he deployed four fire tenders and one of them was reduced to ashes which he said was a huge set back to the Fire Brigade." We are also appealing to people to cut or slash tall grass because it is difficult to deal with fire when the grass is tall," he said.Mr Phiri said fire guards must be created around properties to prevent fires."One of our officers has been discharged and the one still admitted is in a stable condition," he said.