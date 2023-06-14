Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stabs, kills rival

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
An argument between two men resulted in the other being stabbed and dying at a business centre in Masvingo on Wednesday night.

Police on Twitter said they have arrested Vavarirayi Mapingure for "murdering" Owen Mabwe.

"Police in Masvingo have arrested Vavarirayi Mapingure (26) alias Chitsano in connection with a case of murder in which Owen Mabwe (38) died after being stabbed on the chest with an unidentified sharp object following an argument over an undisclosed issue at Mucheke Business Centre on 14/06/23 at around 2330 hours."

Source - The Chronicle
