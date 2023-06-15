Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe pens US$81,2m NRZ wagons, locomotives deal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE is a ray of light for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), after Government signed a US$81,2 million deal with India for the procurement of 315 wagons and nine locomotives.
The potentially game-changing deal was signed yesterday evening on the sidelines of the 18th Confederation of Indian Industry-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership, which ends here today.

NRZ managing director Mrs Respinah Zinyanduko and RITES executive director Mr Rakesh Bahl, signed the agreement on behalf of their companies and countries.

Information, Publicity and  Broadcasting Services Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, led the Zimbabwe delegation of Government officials who witnessed the signing ceremony.

From the Indian side, Joint Secretary – Ministry of External Affairs Mr Punnet Roy Kundal, was present.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the deal was "very important" as it will go a long way in protecting the country's road network, which is under pressure from haulage trucks carrying various goods including coal, bricks, seed and fertilisers.

"The relationship between India and Zimbabwe is deepening and we will be able to see the bulk transportation of goods out of our roads; you  know that bulk carriages have to be done by National Railways and that will save our roads. We know we are repairing our roads in Zimbabwe and this deal is a very good and welcome development as NRZ will  have locomotives," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Mrs Zinyanduko said: "The signing of this agreement is a great milestone to the NRZ. As you may be aware, NRZ had taken years and years without recapitalisation and this initiative that was facilitated by the Government of Zimbabwe through engagement with the government of India which resulted in us and RITES signing this agreement today (yesterday) will definitely assist us to have solid locomotives and wagons to carry our cargo to the ports," she said.

Zimbabwe's Ambassador to India, Dr Godfrey Chipare, said he was "very happy with this deal" as it underlined the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

Finance  and Economic Development Deputy Minister, Clemence Chiduwa said: "If you look at the agenda that we have for 2021 to 2023 going forward, we are looking at a transformative growth that is robust.

Deputy Minister of Finance Clemence Chiduwa

"Its growth is hinged on 14 priority areas (under NDS1) and one such priority area is on infrastructure development.

"This funding structure is good for the development of Zimbabwe. It is good because if you look at the US$12 billion mining sector (contribution by this year), the growth of manufacturing, the growth of agriculture, all that requires rail.

"So, we are very happy as this is aiding to the transformative agenda that we have as a country."

RITES is a company of repute, which is owned 100 percent by the Indian government.

Recently, RITES supplied locomotives and wagons to CFM of Mozambique and President Mnangagwa was invited by his counterpart, Filipe Nyusi for their commissioning.

It was after the commissioning of CFM's wagons and locomotives that NRZ officials were advised to engage RITES for a similar deal.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #NRZ, #Wagons, #Deal

Comments

Airport plot for sale


Must Read

Mnangagwa singles out Innscor pricing system

22 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabweans resort to comedy to cope with failing economy

41 mins ago | 60 Views

Britain's Catherine Hoey, Jonathan Oates, Chief Ndiweni, Haruzivishe in UK protest

41 mins ago | 77 Views

Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet's contract ahead of 2023/24 season

43 mins ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwean teen swimming sensation Katai accepted to join Princeton University

44 mins ago | 13 Views

Cholera breaches 3000 cases mark

56 mins ago | 24 Views

Ferret Force busts car smuggling racket

59 mins ago | 128 Views

Land barons ride on Zanu-PF campaign

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Bulawayo buildings, elevators dangerous

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa's govt told to introduce higher denomination banknotes

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Zesa, police joint operation nets transformer vandals

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Nomination fees divide Zimbabwe Parliament

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Stray lion wreaks havoc in Filabusi

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Resilience-building activities to improve Chiredzi communities' livelihoods

1 hr ago | 9 Views

Zimdollar on the verge of complete rejection

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Cowdray Park residents must reject Mthuli Ncube

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe needs to introspect on tobacco

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Kembo Mohadi slams propaganda cartels

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa govt reveals plan to rebury National heroes

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa to officiate at Cricket WC Qualifier launch

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Hwange Unit 8 hits first full capacity on trial

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe driver's licences to expire after 5 years

12 hrs ago | 4064 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa's widow dies

12 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Man stabs, kills rival

12 hrs ago | 569 Views

Bulawayo fire tender destroyed by fire

12 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Bogus cop accepts bribe, arrested

12 hrs ago | 670 Views

Moreblessing Ali will not be buried until Job Sikhala is released

17 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Wife killer hangs self

18 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Artisanal miner threatens to kill colleague

18 hrs ago | 362 Views

English Premier League 23/24 fixtures out

21 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Kadewere linked with move to French side Montpellier

24 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Biti should be retained in parliament in the 'national interest'

15 Jun 2023 at 08:54hrs | 2617 Views

BCC to seal off illegal pick-up points

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 1329 Views

Bulawayo motorists ignore parking boycott

15 Jun 2023 at 07:40hrs | 949 Views

Incomplete Luveve Road riles councillors

15 Jun 2023 at 07:39hrs | 613 Views

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 1591 Views

Zimbabwe blows US$125,4 million in diesel, petrol imports in just a month

15 Jun 2023 at 07:38hrs | 783 Views

Rusty Markham says he is 'sick and tired' of racism from CCC and Zanu-PF

15 Jun 2023 at 06:57hrs | 1899 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr slaps friend's relative for urinating on his car

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1500 Views

Komichi announces splinter MDC group

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 3074 Views

Commotion in Zimbabwe Parliament

15 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1818 Views

Mnangagwa holds key to credible elections

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 632 Views

Parliament turns heat on Mthuli Ncube

15 Jun 2023 at 06:51hrs | 1368 Views

Outcry over ECD poor funding in Zimbabwe

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 117 Views

Chitungwiza residents resort to bucket toilet system

15 Jun 2023 at 06:50hrs | 347 Views

Chiefs receive 5% Zimplats shares

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 366 Views

Dollarisation key at this juncture

15 Jun 2023 at 06:49hrs | 495 Views

Court quashes Chief Nemamwa appointment

15 Jun 2023 at 06:48hrs | 433 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days