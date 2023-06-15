Shaka iLembe roadshow for Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

Following the successful launch of Shaka iLembe in Johannesburg and Harare on Tuesday, the fun is coming to Bulawayo today before the drama series premieres on Sunday.The drama is premiering on DStv's Mzansi Magic channel and to hype up local viewers, a promotional road show has been organised for Bulawayo today."Bulawayo Shaka iLembe road event is of particular interest as the market is ready-made for a series like Shaka iLlembe. Besides language, there remains a lot of affinity for the historical importance of Shaka in Ndebele culture."The excitement will be natural," said Mandipa Masuku who has been tasked to host the Bulawayo event. "In addition, it brings a rare DStv event to Bulawayo and we hope to create a buzz in the community with the series, particularly the very active arts community."The history of the Ndebele nation is tied to the legacy of Shaka as King Mzilikazi served as one of Shaka's generals before trekking down to Zimbabwe and founded the Ndebele State.The roadshow, according to Masuku will also provide entertainment to people in Bulawayo with Sekunjalo Ma Africa Arts set to give people a show throughout the road event.It will cover areas that include the Bulawayo Centre, City Hall, Ascot, Shopping Centre, Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre, Nketa 6, Nkulumane Sokusile, Cowdray Park, and Mzilikazi Craft Centre.Shaka iLembe, a story rich with African history, told by Africans, will be one for the history books, not just for South Africa and South Africans, but for the entire motherland, Africa as well, hence the promotional road show.The roadshow will not only promote the forthcoming drama series, but it will also be a great time to showcase what DStv has to offer locally, including the live screening of the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers which start on the same day as the drama premiere. So people need to be on the lookout for the DStv crew today.