Ben Mucheche dies

THE Mucheche family say they have lost a pillar after renowned transport operator, Ben Mucheche, died on Wednesday.He was 96.The black empowerment guru died in Beatrice."Our father died yesterday (Wednesday) here in Beatrice at his family home," said family spokesperson, Noel Mucheche, his eldest son."He was a respectable man in Zimbabwe who inspired a lot of people to venture into business."He was also a loving and caring father who used to take good care of us."Our father taught us to work hard and we will miss him."Noel told H -Metro that burial arrangements were still sketchy."We are still finalising the paperwork and stuff to ensure we give him a befitting send-off."We are going to keep you posted on the burial arrangements."Mucheche, one of the pioneers of Zimbabwe's black economic empowerment movement, had interests in transport and farming.A daring businessman during the colonial era, Mucheche made history as one of the black people to start investments in areas where the white people dominated.Despite numerous challenges, Mucheche found a way to make a name for himself.The Indigenous Black Business Empowerment Corporation (IBDC) founding president, is credited for his bravery and innovation by starting a business during the colonial era when it was not easy.According to his detailed profile carried in The Sunday Mail 10 years ago, Mucheche was born on March 31,1927 in Chishawasha.He attended Chishawasha Mission and completed Standard 6 in 1946.Afterwards, he relocated to Harare in search of employment At one point, he worked as a school teacher and transformed many lives. In 1956, he started the taxi business with only 300 Pounds savings. In 1962, his fleet had increased to six. He sold them and bought two buses and in 1979, Mucheche was running 75 buses.Mucheche was blessed with 28 children and several grandchildren.