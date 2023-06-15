Latest News Editor's Choice


Bogus cop arrested in Harare

by Staff reporter
35 mins ago | Views
A 31-year-old Harare man has been arrested for taking US$10 from a motorist after he masqueraded as a police officer who was conducting traffic blitz in the central business district.

The suspect, Ishmael Madara (31) was arrested by alert police officers at the intersection of Innez Terrace Street and Robson Manyika Avenue for impersonating a police officer.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"On June 14, 2023, police in Harare arrested Ishmael Madara aged 31 at the corner of Inez Terrace and Robson Manyika for impersonating a police officer.

"The suspect was arrested after receiving US$10 bribe from a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement duties at the corner Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel Street in Harare central business district," he said.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred along Fidel Castro Road (Charter Road) on June 13, in which a 29-year-old man was hit by an unknown motorist driving a Toyota Hiace kombi.

The victim sustained a fractured left leg.

The motorist did not stop after the accident. Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact their nearest police station.

Source - The Herald
