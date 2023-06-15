Latest News Editor's Choice


Who wants to challenge the strong man?

by Staff reporter
29 mins ago | Views
H-Metro is inviting strongmen to challenge man-of-the-moment Arnold 'Strongman' Zikhali on June 24 in an eating feast in Harare.

The venue will be advised in due course.

This comes after several challengers came on board to take head on the record-breaking strongman.

A number of companies are set to partner the country's leading tabloid newspaper at this event with over 20 exhibitors set to take part.

"We are inviting contestants to challenge Zikhali at a feast festival set for June 24 in Harare," the newspaper announced yesterday.

"The venue will be announced in due course, there will be a contest fee and a prize money.

"For more details, contact: Spindiwe Mazo on 0773 216457."

The Oxman has become a celebrity overnight after H-Metro ran a story about his unusual eating habits.

Source - H-Metro
