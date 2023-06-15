Master of High Court opens offices in Gweru

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Master of High Court of Zimbabwe is opening offices in Gweru in a bid to decentralize services and ensure convenience and ease access to the public.The offices will open their doors to the public on Monday, according to a statement seen by The Mirror."In an effort to enhance access to its services, the Office of the Master of the High Court is pleased to announce that it will be establishing an office in the Midlands Province, Gweru which will open its doors to the public on June 19, 2023."The office is located at 2nd floor First Mutual Centre Cnr 5th Street /R. Mugabe Way," reads part of the statement.The Office of the Master of High Court provides services which include the registration and administration of deceased estate, insolvent estates and companies under corporate rescue.It also has duties in registration and safe keeping of wills, administration and supervision of funds held in the guardian's fund.The development comes at a time when Gweru City Council has handed over a stand to the Judicial Service Commission for the construction of a High Court in the city. Gweru has no High court while Masvingo and Bulawayo have.